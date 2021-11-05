Beats Black Friday deals 2021: best early sales right now

Beats Black Friday deals are shaping up to be epic this year, so if you've been holding off on buying a pair of high-quality headphones or wireless earbuds on a killer discount, look no further.

Audio experts and enthusiasts will agree that investing in top-notch headphones will prove to be useful in the long-term. While the market is full of cheaper alternatives of flagship products, $20 headphones will not serve you just as long and won't provide the same audio quality as the more trustworthy brands. Beats by Dr. Dre are one of the best headphones out there, competing with the audio industry-leading names likes of Sony and Bose. Of course, such quality usually comes at a hefty price. Luckily, Black Friday deals are here to bring you big discounts on most Beats models.

Savings on audio devices are big during the Black Friday season, and it's no wonder why. Due to the relatively high demand, most retailers have already started putting some Beats headphones on sale for ridiculous prices. For example, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are now $99 off at Amazon, saving you a whole 50%. Meanwhile, the Powerbeats wireless earbuds just dropped to $79, taking an entire $69 off the original price.

Below, we've rounded up all of the Beats Black Friday deals, with discounts of up to 52% off. However, do keep in mind that stock is limited, so do make sure to act fast. But even if you don't find your favorite products below, stay tuned, since more deals are bound to surface as we get closer to Black Friday.

Beats Black Friday deals — best early sales

Image Beats Solo3: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

This deal takes a generous 50% off the original price, saving you $99 in total. This fancy pair of wireless over-ear headphones is powered by Apple's W1 chip and features Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, up to 40 hours of listening time and a built-in microphone. View Deal

Image Beats Studio3: was $349 now $271 @ Amazon

Save a whopping $78 with this epic early Black Friday deal from Amazon. This particular model is one of the latest ones on the market, sporting Apple's W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 22 hours of continuous listening time. Please note that this deal only applies to the black-red color option. View Deal

Image Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

Though at a less impressive discount, this deal still gets you one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Android and Apple ecosystems, featuring IPX4 water resistance rating, sweat resistance and a built-in microphone. View Deal

Powerbeats Wireless Earphones Powerbeats Wireless Earphones: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With these earphones, your morning run will be enhanced thanks to their outstanding audio quality. Rivalling Apple's Airpods, the Powerbeats deliver pure sound reproduction, enhanced clarity and improved dynamic range. And integration with Apple devices is easier than ever, thanks to the pre-installed Apple H1 headphone chip. View Deal