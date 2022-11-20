Asus Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 is $500 off in Black Friday deal — and it’s the best gaming laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals is back in stock! The system that tops our best gaming laptop list just hit its lowest price ever once more, and we would act fast on this discount.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review we called it one of the best gaming laptops you can buy because it packs enough power to run most games well, yet lasts long enough on battery and looks good enough on a desk that you carry it to school or the office.

The good looks don't stop when you open the lid, either. The 14-inch 1080p display looks vivid and offers a nice 144Hz refresh rate, which is important to have when playing games at high framerates. You'll be able to do a decent bit of that too thanks to the power under the hood, provided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You’ll also get Windows 11 pre-installed with this version of the laptop.

Another thing we love about this laptop is the battery life. In our testing the Zephyrus G14 lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes while surfing the web, which is remarkable for a gaming laptop. Admittedly you'll get far less than that while gaming (to the tune of a couple hours, tops), but even so it's rare performance for the category.

