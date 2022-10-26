Apple Pencil 2 hits new lowest ever price in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and the savings on Apple products are particularly plentiful right now. Case in point, Amazon has just slashed an essential iPad accessory to a new lowest-ever price.

For a limited time, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is on sale for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $40 off its full retail price of $129, and a new all-time low price for the official Apple accessory. We previously saw the latest model of Apple Pencil drop to $99 last November, but this latest discount reduces it by an additional $10. This is definitely one of the best Apple deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing notes — if you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

The Apple Pencil is unquestionably the best styluses to use with your iPad. If you regularly use your Apple tablet to take notes, sketch, annotate or edit documents, the Apple Pencil is likely to boost your productivity considerably. It’s also a nifty little accessory that follows Apple’s sleek design trend.

If you’ve been torn between the two versions of Apple Pencil that are available to buy, that shouldn’t be a problem any longer. The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is $10 cheaper than its predecessor, which is still retailing for $99 at the time of writing. Plus, the latest Apple Pencil offers wireless charging which makes it the obvious choice in our books.

Wondering if the Apple Pencil is compatible with your iPad? Apple’s own website offers a full compatible list (opens in new tab) but in short, the accessory can be used on iPad mini (6th Gen), iPad Air (4th Gen and later), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen and later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen and later). So, in short, if you’ve recently bought an iPad, it’s highly likely to be compatible with the Apple Pencil.

Overall, the Apple Pencil is an excellent accessory, especially for creative types that use their iPad as a digital canvas. However, it’s relatively-high price can be somewhat off putting, but thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal that is now much less of an issue. So, if you’ve been on the fence, now is an ideal time to pick up an Apple Pencil.