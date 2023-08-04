One of the best co-op shooters ever is free with Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim

Prime Gaming is one of our favorite Amazon Prime membership benefits. The service offers up a rotating selection of free gaming goodies each month and the latest freebie is giving subscribers the chance to enjoy one of the best co-op shooters ever made without spending a single extra penny.

Until September 6, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of PayDay 2 on PC. And alongside the full base game, you’ll also get access to the Gage Mod Courier DLC pack, which gives players access to a host of useful weapon modifications. Plus, there’s still time to grab a free copy of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed as well. This Prime Gaming perk runs until August 14, so claim both free games now before the deadlines.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have instant access to Prime Gaming, so be sure to claim your free games before the selection refreshes in a few weeks' time. Even better, once claimed these games are yours to keep, so even if you haven’t got the time to play PayDay 2 right now, it’s still worth grabbing it now in case you fancy giving it a try at a later date.

Why you should play PayDay 2 on Prime Gaming

(Image credit: Overkill Software/505 Games)

Released in 2013, PayDay 2 is a co-op shooter that casts you and up to three teammates as a squad of bank robbers who must complete a variety of increasingly-complex heists in order to take home the biggest score possible.

The shooting fundaments are rock solid, and the extensive level of character customization is another noteworthy feature in PayDay 2. There’s also something just inherently fun about joining a crew, laying out a masterplan plan, and then having to adapt on the fly after your original plan goes up in the flames. I can’t count the number of times my squad has decided to tackle a mission using stealth but ultimately ended up engaging in a massive shootout with dozens of cops after things go dramatically wrong.

Developer Overkill Software has also done a remarkable job supporting PayDay 2 over the last decade. Everything from new missions to a vast collection of new cosmetic items has been added to the game. And this trickle of new content has only slowed down in recent years because of the impending launch of PayDay 3 in September of this year.

So, if you’re looking for a relentlessly fun co-op experience, PayDay 2 is definitely up to the job. It won’t hold any appeal for players wanting a narrative-driven experience, and it’s far from fulfilling when played solo, but if you can assemble a few friends to play alongside, it becomes one of the most consistently entertaining shooters out there.

As you can claim PayDay 2 for free with an Amazon Prime membership right now, there’s really no reason not to give this highly engaging shooter a chance. Just be sure to get your co-op partners onboard as well, PayDay 2 is a game that shines brightest when you’ve got a group of good friends at your side.