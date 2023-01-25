Amazon just slashed the iPad Pro 2022 to its lowest price ever

We all know good iPad deals can be hard to come by, but luckily there are some great sales over at Amazon right now.

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB) is $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is just a hair above the 11-inch iPad Pro's lowest price ever of $719. Plus, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/512GB) for $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this config.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Amazon

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

When you're shopping for the best tablets, many people's minds immediately go to the iPad Pro. And that's for good reason — we love almost everything about the iPad Pro 2022. From its gorgeous XDR display to its lightning-fast M2 processor, this is the tablet to buy for power users.

The iPad Pro 2022 is perfect for heavy-duty tasks like gaming and video editing. The boost in performance isn't huge from the previous iPad Pro, but that's no bad thing when the iPad Pro 2021 was already so fast. If you're upgrading from an older tablet, you'll definitely appreciate the difference.

New to the iPad Pro 2022 is the Apple Pencil Hover feature. Just hover the tip of your Apple Pencil above your tablet's screen, and you'll see a preview of the mark you're about to make on your digital canvas. It's not a revolutionary addition, but it useful for creatives and note-takers.

Like to take selfies? The 12MP cameras on the iPad Pro 2022 are perfect for the task. They're also great if you make a lot of video calls, and Center Stage will keep your face in frame if you move about your room.

Battery life is awesome with this tablet, too. We got 10 hours, 39 minutes out of our iPad Pro in the Tom's Guide battery test.

The iPad Pro 2022 is the ultimate tablet in Apple's lineup, and it's gotten even better now that it's on sale for this price. But if you're looking for more options, check out our iPad deals coverage, and our list of the best tablets.