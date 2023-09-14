Amazon just slashed $800 off this incredible Samsung 65-inch QLED TV — lowest price ever

Heads up, everybody! The best QLED TV we've tested in 2023 is on sale for a huge discount. If you're looking for a stunning TV with incredible brightness and picture quality, this is it.

The Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is $1,997 at Amazon right now. This is a huge $800 off its usual price, the lowest I've ever seen this model go for. Best Buy also offers the TV for $1,999.

Samsung 65” QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,797 now $1,997 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C is the Tom's Guide Award winner for the best QLED TV in 2023. In our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV review we gave it a near-perfect rating of 4.5/5 stars and praised its awesome picture quality, brightness and viewing angles.

Simply put, the Samsung QN90C is one of the brightest TVs we've ever reviewed. It reached a peak brightness of 1987.34 nits in our tests. Color accuracy was another hit, with Delta-E score of 2.2 and 99.77% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything we viewed on the Samsung QN90C looked vibrant and crisp, and this TV's powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K made upscaled content look incredibly sharp.

The QN90C is also equipped with Object Tracking Sound, which plays audio relative to the position of the objects on-screen. Think of hearing vehicles whizzing left to right during a car chase. Q-Symphony support also means that if you add one of the best soundbars, it will be used tandem with the TV's built-in speakers for an even better audio experience.

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED is also an excellent choice for gamers. It has an incredibly short lag time of 9.7ms, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. What's more, this TV has access to Samsung Game Hub — meaning you can play video games straight from your TV, no console required.

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED is one of the best TVs we've reviewed, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.