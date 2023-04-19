Amazon just slashed $200 off the MacBook Pro M2 Pro — lowest price ever

Looking for an awesome MacBook deal? This is one of the best I've seen so far this year.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/512GB) is $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. After a $200 discount, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for the MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip. If it sells out, this deal is also available at B&H Photo (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

If you're a creative, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. The M2 Pro chip is so fast that it could revolutionize your output.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro blazes through tough tasks like editing photos and rendering 4K video. Plus, the 120Hz mini-LED display can reached up to 1,447 nits of brightness in our tests, and everything we viewed on the MacBook's screen looked excellent.

You'll be able to use this laptop for a long time before you need to charge it, too. We got 14 hours of battery life out of our unit in our tests.

No worries about the selection of ports Apple included, either. There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot and a HDMI port. You can use up to two external displays alongside the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz.

I wouldn't recommend this laptop to users who already own the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, as the difference in performance between the two laptops isn't huge. For everyone else, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is an incredible device that's well worth picking up, especially now that it's on sale. For more options, stay tuned to our MacBook deals coverage.