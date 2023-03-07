Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K crashes to just $29 in limited time deal

It seems like Amazon’s own products spend more time on sale than they do at full retail price — and the online retail giant is once again slashing the price of its popular streaming sticks, including the highly-rated Fire TV Stick 4K.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $29 off its regular list price of $49, and just $5 off its lowest price ever. The retailer is labeling this as a "limited-time offer", but we would suggest it's a reasonably common sale. Nevertheless, this deal is still worth scoring if you're in the market for one of the best streaming devices.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a slim device that can turn any television into a streaming hub. Not only does it include

4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's currently on sale for just $29 courtesy of this "limited time" deal at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. This top-of-the-range Fire TV stick has been sliced $20, which drops it down to its lowest price ever.

With an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K you can turn any television into a hub for the best streaming services, even if your TV doesn’t offer any smart features itself. It’s an especially useful investment for cord-cutters looking to turn their television into a one-stop streaming machine. Plus, the device includes Dolby Atmos for excellent audio that sounds even better when coming through one of the best soundbars.

The Alexa Voice remote is also extremely useful. While our testing found the voice-search functionality to be a little spotty on occasion, being able to control your TV with just your vocal cords is extremely convenient. And it can make the task of navigating unwieldy streaming service interfaces a little easier, which is certainly nothing to sniff at.

Now is the ideal time to pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K as the platform just got a new Oscar hub ahead of the Academy Awards 2023 scheduled for this Sunday (March 12) at 8 p.m. ET. The Fire TV Oscar hub brings together all of this year's biggest awards-season movies, and also allows you to predict who will be the biggest winner on the night (and you can even share your scorecard with friends).

If you don’t mind spending a little extra money, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is our favorite model in the Fire TV Stick range and offers the same great feature as the base 4K model but with slightly improved performance. Whichever streaming stick you decide to pick, just be sure you’re using one of the best 4K TVs to take full advantage.