Fire TV got a killer feature just in time for the Oscars 2023

The Academy Awards 2023 is almost here and to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood Amazon is launching a new Oscar hub on its Fire TV streaming platform.

The new feature was confirmed in a recent Amazon blog post (opens in new tab) and launched yesterday (March 8). The Oscar hub on Fire TV offers everything movie buffs need to enjoy the glitzy awards ceremony this weekend. The hub allows Fire TV users to watch Oscar-nominated movies from this year’s crop of awards contenders, as well as Oscar favorites from years gone by. However, its most interesting inclusion is an interactive voting experience, the first of its kind for Fire TV.

(Image credit: Amazon)

From today (Tuesday, March 7), you can make your Oscar predictions in seven major categories (including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor/Actress). To make your selections just say “Alexa, vote for the Oscars” into your Fire TV voice remote. After the awards show, users will be given an accuracy score to be shared via social media for the ultimate bragging rights over their film-fanatic friends.

In addition to this interactive voting experience, the Fire TV Oscar hub also brings together all the streaming information you need to watch the biggest movies of this year’s awards season. Whether you want to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once or The Banshees of Inisherin, all the details you need can be found by saying “Alexa, go to Fire TV’s Oscar collection.”

It is important to note though, that these movies are not available to watch without an additional subscription to some of the best streaming services. For example, All Quiet on the Western Front is on Netflix, whereas Top Gun: Maverick is on Paramount Plus. The Fire TV hub will tell you where to watch these movies, but you’ll still need a separate subscription to the relevant streaming service to actually watch them.

The Fire TV Oscar collection is also the home to past winners, as well as red-carpet coverage, interviews with Hollywood’s biggest players and even post-show analysis. Naturally, the hub will also point you in the direction of services that will be streaming the Oscars ceremony this year including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. Or, you can opt for the more traditional route and tune in at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

