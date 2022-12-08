Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb

There's an epic smart home deal running at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Not only are the retailers slashing the prices of the best Alexa speakers, they're bundling a Sengled smart bulb with them for free.

Need help choosing which to get? Well, our favorite deal is the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) for $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's our best Alexa speaker, and it's at its lowest price ever. Getting the Sengled bulb with it for free is a steal.

The Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb is one of our best smart bulbs. This simple, easy-to-use smart bulb is the perfect companion to your Alexa devices. You'll be able to ask Alexa to turn the light on, off, or dim it just by using your voice. Best of all, it lights up in all the colors of the rainbow for a great atmospheric effect.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is $27 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). They're bundling the speaker with a Sengled smart bulb and a 4-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. However, note that the bulb only lights up in the Soft White color. You can get the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $27 at Amazon (opens in new tab) with the multicolored Sengled bulb, but no Amazon Music trial.

Shop the Echo devices sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display on the side makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. Amazon is bundling it with the Sengled LED multicolor smart bulb free. You can also get this speaker at Best Buy (opens in new tab) bundled with a white Sengled bulb and a 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb: was $49 now $27 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero. Amazon is bundling it with the Sengled LED multicolor smart bulb free.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has crashed to $59. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. The Echo (4th Gen) could be one of the top selling products of the holiday season, so secure yours at this discounted price while you can. Right now Amazon is bundling it with the Sengled LED multicolor smart bulb free.