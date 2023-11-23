Amazing Blue Yeti gaming microphone now $45 off in Black Friday deal

The Blue Yeti is a brilliantly versatile gaming microphone. Plug-and-play on both Mac and Windows, it holds a spot in our list of the best microphones you can buy.

Right now you can get the Blue Yeti for $84 at Amazon. (Best Buy offers the same price). If you don't need the power of the Yeti, the Blue Snowball is on sale for $39 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the Blue Microphone Baby Bottle is also on sale for $199 at Amazon. This is a condenser microphone, perfect if you want to take your Twitch streaming to a new level. All Blue microphones are easy to set up, offer brilliant sound quality, and are currently available at a bargain price for Black Friday.

Blue Yeti microphone: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The amazing Blue Yeti microphone from Logitech is a perfect option for everything from the best in-game chat to streaming on Twitch. It can be used for recording a podcast or creating the next big hit song. Normally priced at $129, it is currently down to just $84 for Black Friday. It is available in black, blue, white, and silver in this offer.

Price check: $84 @ Best Buy

I am a big fan of the Blue Yeti, it is a versatile and easy to setup microphone that can be used for everything from gaming and podcasting to streaming and music production. This is the original standard bearer for plug-and-play microphones, as easy to set up as plugging in a USB cable.

Normally priced at $129, it is currently available for just $84 in the Black Friday sales from both Amazon and Best Buy. You can also get this bundle of the Blue Yeti and the Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam for $149 at Best Buy.

While the Blue Yeti comes in various colors, the Blackout Edition is the most impressive looking in my view, it has a smooth look and can be removed from the clunky base to be attached to a boom arm for easier use.

With its traditional look and simple design, the Blue Yeti makes you feel like you’re in the studio, even if you’re recording at home or simply captured by the game. The front of the mic has a mute button and a volume knob for easy access and adjustment. On the back, there’s a gain knob and a switch for four directional pattern modes — cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional and stereo.

In my view this is one of the best value microphones on the market, attractive on a desk and easy enough to use that you can jump straight in without complex setup, and even better value with the $45 discount for Black Friday.