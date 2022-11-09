Alienware just knocked $950 off this RTX 3070 gaming laptop before Black Friday

The best gaming laptops are also some of the most expensive on the market, which is why right now is one of the best times of the year to shop for one: Black Friday deals have already begun, and Dell is once again offering a big price cut on its AMD-powered m15 R5.

Starting today you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop for $1,499 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $950 discount off the usual $2,449 asking price, making this one of the highlights of the pre-Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far. If you're in the market for a 15-inch gaming notebook with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 under the hood, this is a great deal on one.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming laptop: $2,449 $1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This is a great deal on a new Alienware M15 R5 sporting a 15.6-inch 1080p 360Hz display. With an 8-core Ryzen 9 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3070 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD it's got more than enough power to play loads of great PC games at a decent clip.

The Alienware Ryzen Edition m15 gaming laptop offers a 15.6-inch 1080p display with support for G-Sync and a 360Hz refresh rate, which means games that run at blazing-fast framerates on the laptop's Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 mobile GPU will look remarkably smooth.

Inside, you also get an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, enough to store the pre-installed copy of Windows 11 and a few of the best PC games available.

Though this is no longer the latest laptop chip in AMD's arsenal and 16GB of RAM is on the lighter side of what you want in a beefy gaming PC, this Ryzen-powered 15-incher has enough horsepower to run plenty of great games at a decent clip.

Plus, at nearly $1,000 off, it's one of the best early best Black Friday deals we've seen to date. We'll keep you updated on all the best deals we can find throughout the month, but this might be the best price you see on this particular gaming machine.