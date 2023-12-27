After-Christmas deal gets you 36% off TurboTax Deluxe

By Mike Prospero
published

It's not too early to think about filing your taxes.

You're probably still full from all the food you ate during Christmas, and are just counting the days until New Year's Eve, but looming not-too-far in the future is April 15, and the deadline for filing your tax return.

Good news is you can get ahead of the game and score a deal for Intuit TurboTax Deluxe for $44 at Amazon, a savings of 36% off its regular price. You'll feel a whole lot smarter a few months from now. 

TurboTax Deluxe: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

This package includes both federal and one state return. TurboTax recommends it for those who own their own home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses. This deal shaves 36% off its regular price.

While we haven't reviewed this year's version, we have traditionally considered TurboTax Deluxe to be one of the best tax software services around. In our TurboTax Deluxe review from last year, we were most impressed with its excellent support assistance, which is really helpful when you have questions around what numbers you need to put in where. It even has a fully virtual Live Full Service, which has a tax pro do the filing for you.

Additionally, TurboTax was our favorite for those who had to file cryptocurrency transactions: Last year, it doubled the number of crypto exchanges from which you could directly import your transactions. 

Right now, you can also find deals on other TurboTax packages:

