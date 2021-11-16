Killer Black Friday laptop deal: One of our favorite Chromebooks is $170 off now

Hunting for Black Friday deals, people often set the bar very high for Chromebook deals, looking for prices below $200. So while this is one of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals, it's not one of those deals. That said, these savings are too good to ignore, as the laptop itself is fantastic

Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $389 at Best Buy . That's savings of $140 off the 2-in-1 laptop's usual price of $529. That's over 25% off of an excellent Chromebook with a beautiful 2K display and long battery life.

Oh, and the faster model— the one we tested and gave an Editor's Choice award to — is also on sale, at $170 off!

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $529 now $389 @ Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $529 now $389 @ Best Buy

In a world where Chromebooks are seen as dirt-cheap and nearly disposable, the Spin 713 stands out with quality. One of our top best Chromebooks picks, it offers all-day battery life, and a great display. The Core i5/8GB model we tested is also on sale at $529.



As one of the best Chromebooks, the Chromebook Spin 713's got a 360-degree hinge that enables rotation to multiple modes, and it's ultra-tall VertiView display means you can see more of a web page, document or other project at once — without scrolling. And, yes, that's a touchscreen, so Android apps are welcome.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review , we said it “offers (almost) everything you need in a Chromebook." We were particularly impressed by the Acer Spin 713’s strong battery performance, excellent performance, and its affordability, which thanks to this deal, has just got even better. You'll get the performance we saw if you buy the Core i5 version, but those who have more moderate needs can make do with the Core i3 model.

We thought the i5 configuration is a particularly strong pick for students and for those looking to be productive. Ports-wise, you've got a good selection here: dual USB-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, HDMI-out, a headphone jack and a microSD slot.