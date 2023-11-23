A PS5 bundle for AU$507 and AirPods Pro for AU$265? eBay's got some insane Black Friday deals

A few days ago, we named this deal one of the best we'd likely see on a PS5 console this Black Friday, but it seems that we got that one a little wrong, because The Gamesmen's eBay store has an even better deal that's almost too good for words. It's not the only big-name product getting a huge discount on eBay this weekend — although the fact that it's arguably the standout should immediately tell you how epic the line-up of deals is.

From 10am AEDT on Friday, November 24, you'll be able to buy a PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the frankly insane price of just AU$506.80, which is by far the best price we've ever seen on a PS5, even without the included game.

Of course, this offer is extremely limited, with only 675 units available at this price. So if you want to score the PS5 console deal of the year, you're going to have to be incredibly fast and perhaps a little lucky.

Additionally, you'll also have to be an eBay Plus member, but don't worry — you can sign up for a free eBay Plus trial and still take advantage of this spectacular deal.

EPIC DEAL PS5 console with Spider-Man 2 | AU$924.90 AU$506.80 at The Gamesmen eBay (save AU$418.10) Is your Spidey sense tingling? It might be because of this amazing pre-Black Friday deal that's now on at The Gamesmen's eBay store! Score the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle for only AU$506.80. That's a saving of a massive AU$418.10, which is frankly the best deal we've ever seen on anything involving a PS5 console! To get the deal, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member, but don't worry — you can sign up for a free eBay Plus trial. Then, use the coupon code BFTOPDEAL at checkout. Better act fast, though, as this offer is limited to just 675 units. Available from 10am AEDT on Friday, November 24.

Of course, as we hinted above, this PS5 offer isn't the only Black Friday deal of note to be found on eBay — in fact, we've spotted a number of fantastic eBay Plus exclusive discounts on sought-after items, including products from the likes of Apple, Dyson, Razer, Beats and more.

Like the PS5 bundle, these deals will be available in limited batches, which we're told will all unlock at 10am (AEDT) on Friday, November 24. Once those allotments are sold, their prices will go up — some might still be discounted, albeit not as aggressively. As with the above PS5 deal, you'll need to use the coupon code BFTOPDEAL at checkout for the full discount. So without further ado, here are the best Black Friday deals we've spotted for eBay Plus members:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$398 AU$264.60 (save AU$133.40) Easily the best deal on Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd gen) that we've seen for Black Friday 2023, this discount takes AU$133.40 off the RRP when you use coupon code BFTOPDEAL at checkout. We'd note that these ANC-sporting AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are definitely best-suited to iPhone and Mac users thanks to seamless connectivity between Apple devices — if you're on Android, check out our list of the best wireless earbuds for suggestions.

Apple AirTag (4-pack)| AU$165 AU$104.30 (save AU$60.70) If you're the type to misplace your keys, wallet or even luggage, Apple's AirTags are for you, as they allow you to precisely track whatever they're attached to via your iPhone. Get a four-pack of the sought-after gadgets for just AU$104.30 this Black Friday. Be sure to use coupon code BFTOPDEAL at checkout.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact | AU$599 AU$384.30 (save AU$214.70) Looking for a fan that cools and purifies at the same time? Dyson's Purifier Cool Autoreact is one of the best, as its HEPA H13 filter is able to capture 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Now discounted by an impressive AU$214.70 for Black Friday. Use coupon code BFTOPDEAL at checkout.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | AU$299 AU$174.30 (save AU$124.70) Those after a pair of seriously thumping wireless earphones would do well to consider Beats Powerbeats Pro. They're perfect for workouts, thanks to their ear hooks and water resistance. Now discounted by a massive AU$124.70 for Black Friday. Apply coupon code BFTOPDEAL at the checkout.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless Keyboard | AU$349 AU$118.30 (save AU$230.70) Serious gamers will appreciate this offering on Razer's excellent DeathStalker V2 Pro, a low profile optical gaming keyboard with linear red switches and a 'tenkeyless' form factor. Now reduced by a huge U$230.70 for Black Friday. Be sure to enter the coupon code BFTOPDEAL when checking out.