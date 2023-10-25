13 early Black Friday TV deals I'd buy right now

Looking to get a leg-up on Black Friday shoppers? We don't blame you. There will definitely be some good Black Friday TV deals coming our way in the next few weeks, but you can already find some deals on the best TVs leading up to the big shopping event.

Buying one of the best OLED TVs now ahead of the rush means you'll have it in time for some of the biggest NFL games in November and December, plus you won't have to worry about any shipping delays that will keep you from enjoying your new screen during the holiday break.

Whether you're looking for a deal on the new LG C3 OLED or the cutting-edge Samsung QN90C QLED, these are the best sale prices you can find a month in advance of Black Friday.

Best early Black Friday TV deals right now

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

Ready to check out an OLED TV? The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. If you just want to watch shows and movies on an OLED, however, this is the cheapest model.

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $698 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's at its lowest price to date.

LG 86" UR7800 4K LED TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy

At 86 inches corner-to-corner and nearly 100 pounds, this 4K LED TV is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR10 and LG's Active HDR mode that takes SDR colors and upscales them. It also comes with LG's WebOS smart platform that has generally been one of the best for the last few years. For under $900, this is a great deal.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 75" U7 Mini-LED QLED Google TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you're more of a serious cinephile, you might want to consider a Mini-LED QLED TV. Why? Well, a TV with Mini-LED lighting that offers even better contrast while retaining excellent color reproduction. The cheapest one we've spotted ahead of Black Friday is the Hisense U7 Mini-LED with Google TV built-in. We think Google TV is overall a better smart platform than Fire TV, and at this price it's an easy pick up.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG 55" G2 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,359 @ Best Buy

The LG G2 OLED TV is one of LG'S brightest OLED TVs yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI-boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. Note: a newer model, the LG G3 OLED is now available.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,697 @ Amazon

Looking for one of the best QLED TVs before Black Friday? The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

Samsung 77” S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $2,299 @ Best Buy

One of the biggest price drops we've seen so far ahead of Black Friday is this 77-inch Samsung OLED TV that's $1,300 off its regular price of $3,599. The major difference between the S89C model and the S90C model featured on this list is that the former uses LG Display's OLED panels while the latter uses new QD-OLED displays from Samsung. Considering that LG Display makes the panels for the award-winning G3 and C3 OLED TVs, we'd say there's nothing to worry about by going with this LG OLED-equipped Samsung TV.