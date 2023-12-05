7 epic TV deals I recommend buying right now

Whether you're buying your first OLED TV or upgrading to 4K resolution, December is one of the best times of the year to buy a new TV. Most retailers have extended their deals into December, with aggressive discounts we may not see again till the next big retail holiday in February.

Below I've rounded up seven of the best TV deals you can get right now. One of my personal favorite deals is the Roku Select 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $299 at Best Buy. I have the 50-inch model of this TV in my bedroom and love its picture quality and the fact that it runs on the Roku OS, which makes accessing apps and live TV a breeze. For more deals, make sure to check out our TV deals guide.

Best holiday TV deals

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $269 @ Amazon

If all you need is a compact 4K TV, then Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs should be high on your list. It's a less expensive option to the Omni Series, but still offers features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

A QLED for $299? You better believe it. The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Roku 55" Select Series 4K TV: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

I have the 50-inch version of this TV in my bedroom and I love it. The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale for $299. Note: the smaller models are $20 off, but it's the 55-inch model that is $50 and offers the best bang for your buck.

Sony Bravia 55" X80K 4K TV: was $699 now $598 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price. In fact, we named it one of the best budget TVs you can buy right now.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Yes, this TV sold for $50 less on Black Friday, but even at $599 it's an epic deal. What makes this a very solid deal is that we like this TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.