7 Black Friday deals under $50 to upgrade your home now

If you want to give your home a makeover without breaking the bank, there are plenty of Black Friday deals to be snapped up. This is especially the case if you’re hosting those holiday gatherings, or simply want that instant glam for the new year.

Luckily, I’ve scoured the internet and found some great Black Friday deals for just under $50 to spruce up your home. Ranging from attractive kitchen appliances to cozy, soft furnishings, these bargains are not likely to stick around.

So whether you want to upgrade your existing appliances for cooking up festive treats or making your home feel more cozy, check out these great deals for a bargain.

YCOCO 3-Tier Expandable Spice Rack: was $31 now $15 @ Amazon

If you want an organized kitchen, this three-tier spice rack is adjustable to suit your cabinets or countertop space. Measuring from 14.5” to 26” W, the steps are 3 inches deep, giving you enough space to neatly store different items.What’s more, it’s versatile as you can use this in the bathroom or as a handy display shelf for your perfumes or favorite collectibles. It comes in either white or black to suit your preference. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Drawer Dividers Organizer 4 Pack: was $35 now $22 @ Amazon

These adjustable drawer dividers are great for keeping everything in their rightful place, without being cluttered. With a strong, secure hold, they are easy to install and fit inside any standard drawer. They come in packs of four and six, and are 4 inches tall. Easy to clean, they do not scratch or damage walls of the drawer, and come in four colors to match.

COLLACT Area Rug 3x5 Vintage Rug: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

The best rugs can add instant warmth and style to a room. Currently reduced to just $29, this vintage-inspired rug will definitely make a statement in your home. Made from durable synthetic fibers, this offers a cozy and soft surface, while its light enough to easily move around the home. A great deal to snap up.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

For those who like their smoothies, the Magic Bullet Blender does a great job. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac. Plus, you’ll be making a saving.

NEATERIZE Closet Organization And Storage (Set of 9): was $46 now $31 @ Amazon

For those who want to declutter their homes in style, this is a great deal. This set of nine woven storage baskets will ensure your home or closet is kept tidy and organized. Whether it’s toys or shoes, these sturdy baskets come in different sizes to suit your storage needs. What’s more, these are an attractive way of displaying your items, and will instantly spruce up your home.

KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Black: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

For those who are after a powerful hand mixer, make a saving of 25% off on this deal. Equipped with five ‘ultra’ speeds, it can quickly handle tough ingredients such as nuts, to whipping up delicate meringues. In addition, it’s super easy to use and can quickly remove accessories with just one press of a button. Plus, it comes in a sleek Onxy Black color to suit any kitchen.