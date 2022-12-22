15 last-minute Christmas deals under $100 that'll arrive on time

Christmas Eve is this weekend. If you're still shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, your window to get those gifts delivered on time for Christmas is rapidly closing. Many Christmas shipping deadlines are rapidly expiring and an impending winter storm could cause further delays.

To help with your last-minute shopping, we've gathered 15 deals under $100 that can still arrive in time for Christmas. We highly recommend you make your purchases now to avoid any possible delays. Alternatively, many of these items can be purchased online and picked up later in-store.

If you're in a super rush, be sure to pick up an Amazon eGift card (opens in new tab), starting at $25.

Last-minute deals that ship fast

(opens in new tab) Lego sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $19. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) you can buy. It streams in 1080p vs. 4K, but that's perfectly adequate for your guest room, kid's bedroom, or an older TV. Note: Depending on your location, you may have to opt for expedited delivery or curbside pickup to get this in time for Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. You can also get the Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini for $49 (opens in new tab) ($69 off). However, this bundle won't arrive in time for Christmas.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) w/ Amazon Smart Bulb: was $72 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen/2022) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display on the side makes it our favorite Alexa speaker and the best Alexa speaker (opens in new tab) overall. For a limited time, Amazon is bundling it with its Amazon Basics smart bulb for free.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market. It features immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design. It's now at its lowest price ever in multiple colors.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $49 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Right now you can score a seriously big discount on a Bella Pro Series air fryer at Best Buy. This model sports a roomy 8 quarts capacity which is enough to cook 6.5 pounds of food at once. It also comes with a digital touchscreen display and buttons for specific presets. It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees thanks to its 1700W of power.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Latte Coffee/Latte Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Perfect your latte art making skills with the Keurig K-Latte Coffee and Latte Maker. The single-serve coffee and latte maker lets you brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. It also lets you make lattes in three easy steps. It's now at its cheapest price ever.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Best Buy's current sale. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. In our JBL Flip 5 review (opens in new tab), we called it one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers around.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) you can buy, especially if it's your first time using a fitness tracker. This Fitbit has a bright screen, excellent battery life, and can track a range of activities, such as heart rate, steps, calories, stress levels, SpO2, and sleep, all for under $100.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV + free Echo Dot: from $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering one of our favorite deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV Edition HDTV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. (The Echo Dot is automatically added to your account). Fire TVs start as cheap as $79 and arrive with expedited shipping or can be picked up in-store. The promo ends December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(opens in new tab) Luna Sherpa Fleece Weighted Throw Blanket: was $119 now $95 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket (opens in new tab) we've tested and this version adds extra softness thanks to its two-sided sherpa design. Plus, it can be machine washed on a gentle cycle. Click the on-page coupon and you'll get 20% off during final checkout for a final price of $95.99. Not in a holiday rush? Buy it direct from Luna's website (opens in new tab) and use exclusive coupon code "TOMSGUIDE40" during checkout to drop its price to just $72, which beats Amazon's price. Just keep in mind that it may not arrive in time for Christmas if purchased via Luna's website.

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $96 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $99 Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their second-lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.