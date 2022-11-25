115+ best Black Friday deals right now

If ever there was a time to treat yo self — today would be it. Black Friday deals are happening at every retailer and the savings are massive. As an expert deals editor — I've been covering retail holidays like Black Friday for over 15 years — I admit that the sales can be repetitive and even predictable. But this year I'm seeing a little bit of desperation in retailers.

Prices are much lower than I ever could have predicted (OLED for $569 anyone?) and many retailers are holding onto extra stock of inventory that they weren't able to move earlier in the year. For consumers like you and me — that means cha-ching! Epic savings on 4K TVs, iPads, headphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, and just about anything you'd like to buy.

On this page you'll find some of the best sales available today. I'll be updating it regularly as I come across more deals. Alternatively, you can check out our Black Friday deals live blog for even more deals. Happy shopping!

20 can't miss Black Friday deals

Top retailer Black Friday deals

Black Friday TV deals

(Image credit: LG)

Black Friday Apple deals

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Saatva / Future)

(Image credit: Acer)

(Image credit: Peloton)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)