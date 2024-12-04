Microsoft does not want you running Windows 11 on an unsupported PC — here's how it will pressure users

All due to the lack of a TPM 2.0 chip

laptop anger
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's no secret that Microsoft wants people to upgrade to Windows 11, unless you're doing so on a supported PC. The company does not want people running the latest version of Windows on unsupported hardware, specifically desktops and laptops that lack a TPM 2.0 chip.

Recently, ZDNet found an updated Windows 11 support document where the company warned that any PC that doesn't meet the minimum requirements will get a new watermark. The update adds that the Settings app will also get a notification noting that the requirements aren't being met.

Amazingly, for a company seemingly hell-bent on getting people to upgrade to Windows 11, the updated support document actually recommends you downgrade to Windows 10 if you're using an unsupported PC. This is despite the fact that the software giant is ending support for Windows 10 in October of next year.

Microsoft is also warning that unsupported PCs might not get the latest Windows 11 updates.

Here's the essay of text that will pop up if you're PC is unsupported:

"This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 - these requirements help ensure a more reliable and higher quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty. By selecting Accept, you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement."

Windows 11 has existed since 2021 and it immediately faced backlash for a variety of reasons including that Windows 10 is a legitimately good version of Microsoft's operating system and many people haven't felt the need to upgrade. Unwelcome changes to the Start menu is another thing holding some people back, though you can easily switch it back to how it was using a program like Start11.

At the same time, Windows 11 has strict hardware requirements like having a TPM 2.0 chip installed. This means that older PCs that are capable of running Windows 11 are unsupported since they lack TPM 2.0 which has only begun appearing on PC motherboards in the last few years.

The hardware is meant to add an extra layer of security to your PC. For some, if your motherboard supports it, you can purchase a TPM 2.0 module online for $20-$30. Though that won't work for laptops.

Being annoyed by a watermark or over-the-top Settings app notifications probably isn't going to make people upgrade.

However, a lack of updates is a real security problem, whether or not you have a TPM 2.0 module. It means potentially missing out on a vital security update, which would put your computer at risk from hackers. Fortunately, the companies behind the best antivirus software are already working on ways to keep older PCs secure after the cutoff date to upgrade to Windows 11.

Still, annoying your customers into upgrading isn't a great look, especially since there are plenty of PCs that are perfectly capable of running Windows 11 but just can't due to Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 