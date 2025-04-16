Meta Quest 3S hits lowest price ever on Amazon — and it comes packed with my favourite VR game

I can't get enough of my Meta Quest 3, but the Quest 3S is easily a fantastic deal for anyone looking to get into VR. Now, that deal just got sweeter thanks to a rare sale.

Right now, you can grab the Meta Quest 3S at its lowest price at Amazon. With a 10% discount, you can save $30 on one of the best VR headsets around. Better yet, it comes with Batman: Arkham Shadows for free, my favorite VR game that's must-play for any VR owners.

Oh, and it even includes a 3-month Quest+ subscription so you can check out even more VR games without needing to pay extra. If you plan on jumping on the VR bandwagon, now's the time.

Lowest price Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $299 now $269 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.

We named the Meta Quest 3S the best entry-level VR headset around, and it's not just because of its affordable price. It sports the same performance as the Quest 3, all wrapped up in a compact design, and that means its ready to play the latest VR games.

Speaking of, with Batman: Arkham Shadow being included in this bundle, you'll be playing the best VR game I've played. Playing as Batman is one thing, but Arkham Shadows is true to its "Arkham" legacy, with a great story, thrilling combat and an all new location filled with secrets to explore. It's one of those VR games you'll want to fully complete.

(Image credit: Oculus Studios)

But the Quest 3S has plenty of other brilliant games to check out, including Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2, Asgard's Wrath 2 and more. In fact, that 3-month Quest+ subscription should be put to good use, as there are plenty of VR titles worth trying there.

I've been having a blast with the latest Quest updates, including using the headset to get 3 virtual monitors on a Windows 11 PC. And yes, the Quest 3S can do it all, too, and it's also great for streaming shows on Netflix and more (if you're a fan of the big-screen treatment like myself, you'll get a lot out of the headset.

While I've found my Quest 3S to have a short battery life and be uncomfortable to wear after long sessions (the Quest 3S shares these), you always grab a VR battery strap to boost playtime and comfort.

With it now down to its lowest price yet, this Meta Quest 3S deal is a must for anyone looking to get into VR or has yet to experience becoming Batman (it's an absolute treat).