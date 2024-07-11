Meta Quest 3 drops to its lowest ever price in shock Prime Day deal — and its selling out fast

With Prime Day just days away, we’re starting to see the big deals drop. But even with that expectation in mind, I wasn’t expecting to see the best VR headset get this cheap.

Right now, you can pick up the Meta Quest 3 for just $429 from Walmart . That is a huge $70 discount and drops this VR headset down to its lowest ever price.

Meta Quest 3 (128GB): was $499 now $429 @ Walmart

The Quest 3 packs peak performance and a stellar mixed reality experience — all at its cheapest ever price for Prime Day this year. The 4K+ Infinite Display makes for a gorgeous presentation of the library of 500+ apps and games (powered by the latest Snapdragon XR platform), while controllers and hand-tracking give you versatility of interaction.

So, as someone who has owned the Meta Quest 3 for a while now, what makes this a must-buy? Well, there are many reasons I could go into, from the top notch wearability and impressive display tech to the ever-increasing ocean of apps and games. But two key moments really encapsulate why I love this thing so much.

First, I love sim racing. I literally cannot shut up about it, much to the annoyance of my team, and the Quest 3 with a VR link cable ( I use this one from Kiwi ) paired with my sim rig has transformed the way I race .

(Image credit: Future)

It’s not just about the all-encompassing immersion of being sat behind the wheel of my Ferrari GTWC racer in Assetto Corsa Competizione, but it encourages you to actually think like a racer — keep an eye on the apex to aim for before you turn in, and look ahead to the outside curb as you power out. It’s an incredible feeling.

And second, I’d never really thought of using my Quest 3 while out and about but Travel Mode has completely turned things around. With this new mode that tweaks tracking algorithms to make compensations for when you’re on flights, any long-haul trips go by in a flash with all the entertainment you have.

(Image credit: Future)

So with $70 off, is it any surprise that I’m sitting here saying you should absolutely buy this? It’s the best VR headset you can buy for a ton of reasons, and you won’t find it for this cheap again for a while after it sells out.