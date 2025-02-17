ExpressVPN's Aircove router doubles its speeds with new update

ExpressVPN doesn't like standing still, and has continued its feature drive with a new update to its Aircove router – AircoveOS v5.

It is the only provider in our best VPN list to offer a bespoke router VPN, and the update to Aircove and AircoveGo includes faster speeds, security enhancements, and a new guest Wi-Fi feature for greater privacy.

The update coincides with ExpressVPN's own VPN protocol Lightway being remade in Rust. Aircove is the first ExpressVPN device to receive the Lightway update, and it is available now.

Faster VPN speeds

ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPNs we've tested, and Aircove's speeds get a huge boost in this update.

AircoveOS v5 can hit speeds of 330 Mbps when using the Lightway TCP protocol. ExpressVPN says this is double the speeds that could be achieved by AircoveOS v4.

If you're wondering what a router VPN is, it's a Wi-Fi router which you can install a VPN on.

It allows you to connect all the devices in your home to one encrypted Wi-Fi source, meaning even devices that don't naturally support VPN apps, such as some smart devices, are protected.

Thanks to this update, all these devices will now benefit from improved speeds. Streaming delays will be eliminated, downloads will be accelerated, and gaming performance will be enhanced.

Guest Wi-Fi

Devices connected to the same network can often communicate with each other and while this is often very convenient, it does pose some risks when unfamiliar or untrusted devices are introduced to the network.

Aircove's new guest Wi-Fi feature allows you to isolate untrusted devices in an independent network. Restrictions are applied to this separate network which prevent the guest devices from communicating with any other device on your home network. However, they still benefit from a VPN location and "Advanced Protection" features such as ad and adult-site blocker.

To enable the separate network, head to the Aircove dashboard and select "enable guest Wi-Fi network." Give it a separate network name, create a password, and visitors to your home can now connect to the guest network rather than your usual Aircove network.

"Every enhancement in AircoveOS v5 was shaped by direct feedback from our customers and their digital security needs," said Dave Gilbert, staff product manager for Aircove.

"The result is our most secure and performant OS yet, and we are thrilled to be delivering an enhanced VPN router experience on Aircove."

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

Industry-leading security

ExpressVPN's Lightway protocol has recently received two security updates which ensure your devices and data receive the highest levels of encryption and protection.

Lightway has been rebuilt in the modern coding language Rust, meaning improved performance and security. Lightway v2 has been independently audited by Cure53 and Praetorian so you can rest assured that ExpressVPN's claims are true. AircoveOS v5 is the first to receive the Lightway v2, with updates coming to Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux expected in the coming weeks and months.

Lightway has also adopted ML-KEM encryption, the new industry standard in post-quantum encryption, across all devices. As the adoption of quantum computers draws closer, it is vital that VPN providers stay ahead of the curve and adopt post-quantum encryption and ExpressVPN is the first leading VPN provider to implement it across all devices.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

"By implementing both post-quantum encryption and Rust-based architecture in Lightway on Aircove, we're not just meeting today's security standards – we're building for tomorrow's challenges," said Peter Membrey, Chief Research Officer at ExpressVPN.

"This dual upgrade represents a significant leap forward in VPN technology, combining quantum-resistant encryption with Rust's inherent safety features to deliver unparalleled protection for our user's privacy."

Independently audited

As well as auditing Lightway v2, Cure53 completed an audit of AircoveOS v5. An extensive assessment was conducted in November 2024, with fixes reviewed in February 2025.

A small number of low-risk findings were identified, and Cure53's report concluded that the "Aircove router received an admirable final verdict."