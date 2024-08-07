This travel app can now predict delays for your next flight via AI

Flighty has long been regarded as one of the best apps for tracking a flight's status. With version 4.0, the app is getting even better as it'll now predict whether your flight will be delayed and even tell you why the delay might occur.

The app combines machine learning and robust aviation data to warn you that your flight can't get off the ground on time proactively. Could it have predicted the CrowdStirke outage? Probably not, but perhaps the collateral damage that lasted for days.

Either way, the feature can help you plan your travel accordingly. Of course, you'll still need to show up at the airport until the flight is officially delayed, but at least you'll know what kind of mess you're getting yourself into before you go.

This update will allow the app to monitor every trackable reason a flight could be delayed to give you the best explanation for why you'll spend the next portion of your life sitting around in the airport waiting.

Some possible reasons your flight could be delayed include late arriving aircraft, issues on the ground, weather events, closed runways, taxi congestion and low air traffic control staffing. All these reasons are unpleasant for you, but knowing why could help you understand how likely the issue will be resolved quickly.

Should you go Pro?

The delay reason feature is part of the app's Pro plan, which costs $49 per year, but you get your first flight free to try the feature. If you travel every now and then, you can pay $4 for a week of Flighty Pro to use it on your trip and save money in the long run.

Another update to Flighty includes a new ability to predict delays with over 95% accuracy. Impressively, the app will predict your next flight delay 6 hours before the airline makes it official.

Sure, it won't change anything, but the app will provide performance of takeoffs and landings at your airport, which will help you prepare for the worst.