Google just acquired this eye tracking company — hinting at the return of Google glasses
Google takes its time
While there's been plenty of other attempts, Google is the true pioneer in the space of smart glasses, though the much maligned Google Glass quickly came and went, even if you ignore the "enterprise" version that survived until 2023.
However, over the last year, Google has seemingly set itself up to return to smart glasses. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Google is in talks to purchase AdHawk Microsystems, which makes eye-tracking technology.
The Canadian startup has existed since 2017, making chips, hardware and software that enable eye tracking for devices like smart glasses and headsets.
A number of high profile companies with interest in eye wear that have invested in the startup include Samsung, Intel, HP, Sony and Ray-Ban who currently partner with Meta on the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.
The path to Google's Android XR glasses
While the last business-focused version of Google Glass was discontinued in 2023, it's clear Google wasn't done thinking about smart glasses.
That same year in February, Google announced a partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm to create an XR platform and new glasses.
That partnership was teased multiple times throughout 2023 and well into 2024 before being revealed as Project Moohan in December.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Samsung is making the Moohan headset with Qualcomm chips and running on the new Android XR operating system. Though there are rumors that Samsung is also working on a pair of smart glasses with similar tech.
Before officially unveiling Android XR, Google did tease it's potential platform during Google I/O in May 2024 while showcasing its Project Astra smart glasses.
As with many things Google and tech, the glasses teased during I/O were focused on AI integration with Google's Gemini AI assistant.
When will we see a set of Google Glasses?
For now, Google appears content to partner with other companies probably as a live test ground for Android XR.
While Google did tease the Project Astra glasses, the company has not officially announced a set of glasses coming any time soon.
Assuming this AdHawk deal goes through, it's another step toward Google actually returning to the smart glasses market with its own pair.
For now, though, we'll get an idea of Google's plans thanks to Android XR on other devices and Gemini Live.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
5 reasons the Meta Orion AR glasses are either the missing link in spatial computing — or a total gimmick
These AI-powered smart glasses are the closest thing to a dash cam for your bike