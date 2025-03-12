Google just acquired this eye tracking company — hinting at the return of Google glasses

While there's been plenty of other attempts, Google is the true pioneer in the space of smart glasses, though the much maligned Google Glass quickly came and went, even if you ignore the "enterprise" version that survived until 2023.

However, over the last year, Google has seemingly set itself up to return to smart glasses. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Google is in talks to purchase AdHawk Microsystems, which makes eye-tracking technology.

The Canadian startup has existed since 2017, making chips, hardware and software that enable eye tracking for devices like smart glasses and headsets.

A number of high profile companies with interest in eye wear that have invested in the startup include Samsung, Intel, HP, Sony and Ray-Ban who currently partner with Meta on the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The path to Google's Android XR glasses

(Image credit: Future)

While the last business-focused version of Google Glass was discontinued in 2023, it's clear Google wasn't done thinking about smart glasses.

That same year in February, Google announced a partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm to create an XR platform and new glasses.

That partnership was teased multiple times throughout 2023 and well into 2024 before being revealed as Project Moohan in December.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung is making the Moohan headset with Qualcomm chips and running on the new Android XR operating system. Though there are rumors that Samsung is also working on a pair of smart glasses with similar tech.

Before officially unveiling Android XR, Google did tease it's potential platform during Google I/O in May 2024 while showcasing its Project Astra smart glasses.

As with many things Google and tech, the glasses teased during I/O were focused on AI integration with Google's Gemini AI assistant.

When will we see a set of Google Glasses?

(Image credit: Google)

For now, Google appears content to partner with other companies probably as a live test ground for Android XR.

While Google did tease the Project Astra glasses, the company has not officially announced a set of glasses coming any time soon.

Assuming this AdHawk deal goes through, it's another step toward Google actually returning to the smart glasses market with its own pair.

For now, though, we'll get an idea of Google's plans thanks to Android XR on other devices and Gemini Live.