World Quantum Day is an annual celebration designed to promote public awareness and understanding of quantum science and technology worldwide. It was first launched in 2022, and takes place every year on April 14.

Quantum science is a groundbreaking approach to the development of technology, and one with far-reaching consequences for all humans in the present and future.

With 2025 marking 100 years of quantum mechanics and being dubbed the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, it's clear to see why this event is so important for cybersecurity, and all technology lovers around the world.

What is World Quantum Day?

World Quantum Day is an initiative created by quantum scientists from more than 65 countries that first started on April 14, 2021 as the countdown towards the first global celebration on April 14, 2022, and became an annual event.

World Quantum Day aims to engage the general public and promote understanding and discussion of quantum science and technology. More specifically, this event aims to raise awareness about how quantum science helps us understand nature at its most fundamental level, how it helped develop technologies that are crucial for our life today, how it can lead to future scientific and technological revolutions, as well as how these revolutions can impact our society.

According to its organizers, World Quantum Day is a "decentralized and comprehensive initiative" that brings together "scientists, engineers, educators, communicators, entrepreneurs, technologists, historians, philosophers, artists, museologists, producers, and their organizations."

Its purpose is to encourage and invite these individuals and organizations to develop their own activities, such as outreach talks, exhibitions, lab tours, panel discussions, interviews, and artistic creations in celebration of World Quantum Day around the globe.

The annual celebration essentially brings people together to explore the multiple different avenues of quantum science and technology, a particularly interesting one being quantum computing.

Quantum technology and privacy

Quantum computers use quantum physics to make their computations more efficient. Conversely, traditional computers operate using binary data, which means each bit represents either a one or a zero based on the voltage level of a circuit. Quantum computers use qubits (which can be either a zero, a one, or both), the basic unit of quantum computing, which is a representation of a quantum system.

As a result of this completely different programming approach, there is justified concern that quantum computers – even though not currently readily available – could eventually be used to crack the encryption algorithms we currently use to keep data and internet connections safe.

If this happens, it would seriously compromise data across the internet and beyond, in an event that experts refer to as "Q-Day."

The potentially hugely negative impact of Q-Day is mirrored in the fact that countless different things we use every day (e.g. instant messaging apps, banking apps, VPNs, and more) all rely on encryption algorithms to anonymize and secure data. Therefore, if quantum computers develop to the point where they can decode these algorithms, everybody's data will be potentially up for grabs.

To put matters into perspective, the encryption protocols used by VPNs and other apps today would take millions of years to decrypt using traditional computers. However, a quantum computer would only likely need several days to decrypt them.

How quantum technology affects you

The potential ramifications of Q-Day are devastating and countless. They include everything from digital privacy virtually no longer existing, to documents, texts, emails and other communications being leaked and causing political, social, governmental and business issues, to identity theft rising dramatically, to phishing schemes being fine-tuned to contain personal information that no one else could know previously, and more.

This is precisely why it's important to consider whether the people you use to keep your data safe (i.e. the best VPN services) are investing in quantum-resistant algorithms to combat Q-Day. And yes - experts have already developed post-quantum encryption algorithms specifically designed to protect data from quantum computer attacks.

Luckily, experts predict that Q-Day is likely to happen between 2030 and 2050, so there's still time to sign up for one of the most secure VPNs that uses post-quantum protection and secure your data with time to spare.