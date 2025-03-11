Apple just released emergency security update for flaw used in ‘extremely sophisticated’ attacks — update your iPhone, iPad and Mac right now

News
By
published

Update patches a newly discovered zero-day flaw in the WebKit browser engine

iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple has patched its third zero-day flaw of the year with a new emergency security update for iPhones, iPads, Macs and its other devices.

As reported by BleepingComputer, the vulnerability (tracked as CVE-2025-24201) was discovered in the WebKit cross-platform browser engine used in Safari and many of the company’s apps across iOS, macOS and its other platforms.

The reason this particular zero-day stands out from the rest discovered this year is that it was reportedly used in “an extremely sophisticated attack” according to a security bulletin put out by Apple. If exploited using maliciously crafted web content, this flaw could allow hackers to break out of WebKit’s protective sandbox and access other parts of your iPhone or Mac’s operating system.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new zero-day, including which Apple devices are impacted along with some tips and tricks on how you can keep your iPhone, Mac, iPad and even your Vision Pro headset safe from hackers.

Impacted Apple devices

iPad Pro 2022

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just like it usually does, Apple is holding back most of the details regarding this flaw including who discovered it and which individuals were targeted in the extremely sophisticated attack that exploited it. The reason for this is that the company wants to give its customers plenty of time to patch their devices.

Since this zero-day was discovered in WebKit, the list of impacted devices is quite long, especially as both new and older Apple devices are vulnerable, including:

  • iPhone XS and later
  • Macs running macOS Sequoia
  • iPad Pro 13-inch
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and later)
  • iPad (7th gen and later)
  • iPad mini (5th gen and later)
  • Apple Vision Pro

If you have any of these devices and if you’re an Apple user chances are you do, you’re going to want to download and install the company’s latest emergency security update as soon as possible.

Even though that extremely sophisticated attack likely targeted high-value individuals like CEOs and government officials, hackers usually start at the top and work their way down when it comes to using a zero-day like this in their attacks.

How to keep your iPhone and Mac safe from hackers

A padlock resting next to the Apple logo on the lid of a gold-colored Apple laptop.

(Image credit: robert coolen/Shutterstock)

Apple devices may be known for being safer than their Android and Windows counterparts but now that they’ve become increasingly popular, hackers are going out of their way to target them.

For this reason, you want to download and install any security updates that Apple releases as soon as they become available. Hackers love to go after low-hanging fruit and in this case, that means users who haven’t updated their devices yet even though a patch is available.

As for staying safe from hackers, practicing good cyber hygiene will only get you so far which is why I recommend using one of the best Mac antivirus software solutions for extra protection. There’s no iPhone equivalent to the best Android antivirus apps, but Intego’s antivirus software for Mac can scan your iPhone or iPad for malware when connected to a Mac via USB cable.

Just like Google and Microsoft do, Apple fixes a ton of new zero-day flaws each year. Last year there were only six of them but back in 2023, it patched a total of 20 zero-days exploited in similar attacks to the one described above. This is why it’s of the utmost importance that you take the time to update your Apple devices when new security updates are released.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Anthony Spadafora
Anthony Spadafora
Managing Editor Security and Home Office

Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
Apple just patched its first zero-day flaw of the year — update your iPhone and Mac right now
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.
iOS 18.3.1 — update your iPhone right now to fix critical zero-day vulnerability
MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 sitting on a patio table
Critical macOS flaw puts your data and cameras at risk — update right now
Software Update menu on iPhone showing iOS 18.2 ready to download
Apple Passwords app affected by critical bug — update to iOS 18.2 now
A padlock resting next to the Apple logo on the lid of a gold-colored Apple laptop.
Mac and iPhone users beware — Apple processors can be exploited to steal sensitive information
Google Pixel 9 held in the hand.
Google just fixed a zero-day kernel flaw used by hackers and 47 other vulnerabilities — update your Android phone right now
Latest in Online Security
iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
Apple just released emergency security update for flaw used in ‘extremely sophisticated’ attacks — update your iPhone, iPad and Mac right now
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router
Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
An image of a CAPTCHA
Hackers are using reCAPTCHA to trick users into infecting their own PCs with malware — how to stay safe
A smartphone screen displaying the Android name and logo next to a sign reading &#039;MALWARE&#039;.
Fake Google Play Store pages are spreading Trojan malware that can steal your financial data
Best antivirus software
How does antivirus software work
and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
Google Chrome at risk from shape-shifting browser extensions — how to stay safe
Latest in News
iPhone 15 Pro Max shown in hand
Apple just released emergency security update for flaw used in ‘extremely sophisticated’ attacks — update your iPhone, iPad and Mac right now
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks
Max reveals 'Hacks' season 4 release date and trailer — here's when it's coming
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router
Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Nintendo Switch 2 patent hints at a major improvement — and it could be the reason for the mysterious “C” button
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video
More about online security
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router

Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
An image of a CAPTCHA

Hackers are using reCAPTCHA to trick users into infecting their own PCs with malware — how to stay safe
A woman lies in bed with her hands covering her face, looking upset due to sleep deprivation. A Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 graphic, bottom left

Long-term sleep deprivation has serious health risks — but they can be reversed, says expert
See more latest
Most Popular
Roomba Combo 205 robot vacuum mop
The Roomba is getting smarter — iRobot announces 8 new robot vacuums loaded with AI tech, starting at $299
Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in March 2025
Big Ten 2025 tournament live stream: How to watch men's college hoops online
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks
Max reveals 'Hacks' season 4 release date and trailer — here's when it's coming
A person trying to set up a new Wi-Fi router
Thousands of TP-Link routers have been infected by a botnet to spread malware
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Nintendo Switch 2 patent hints at a major improvement — and it could be the reason for the mysterious “C” button
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video
(L-R) Adeline Rudolph and Jack Kesy in &quot;Hellboy: The Crooked Man&quot; (2024).
Hulu top 10 movies — here's what you need to be watching right now
The LG G5 OLED on a living room wall.
The LG C5 OLED and G5 OLED launch this month — and the prices have just been announced
How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps
Google Maps glitch is purging Timeline data — what we know