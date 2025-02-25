More than 3.3 million people hit by employee screening data hack — what you need to know

Job seekers who have gone through employee screening services in the past year should consider investing in one of the best identity theft protection services and make sure they’re actively monitoring their credit reports.



The reason being is that this week, the U.S. employee screening services company DISA Global Solutions confirmed that over 3.3 million people were affected in a 2024 data breach in filings with the Attorneys Generals offices of Maine and Massachusetts.

DISA provides multiple employee screening services from drug and alcohol testing to background checks and health screenings and physical exams, to more than 55,000 enterprises including a third of Fortune 500 companies.

In a data breach notification letter sent to affected individuals, the company said that the attacker responsible only “procured some information.” Then, its own statement, the company was equally vague, saying: “Presently, we have no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of your personal information.”

However, in the Massachusetts filing, DISA confirmed that the February 2024 hack exposed sensitive information including Social Security numbers, government identification numbers, financial information, and driver’s license numbers as well as potentially other personal information. More than 360,000 Massachusetts residents were impacted by the breach.

The company, which is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian, didn’t notice the breach for two whole months until it discovered something was amiss in April of last year. Currently there's no information regarding who is behind the breach, how it occurred, why it took the company so long to notice it was attacked or why it waited to notify affected individuals.

