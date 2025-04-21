Google Photos is getting a huge upgrade for millions to boost your old pics

Google Photos is getting a new editing tool that may upscale older photos, according to a new report from Android Authority.

This "Ultra HDR" tool is one that AA has said is coming for a while now, having spotted it in betas and backend code in the last few months. At the time, it wasn't functional or clear what the tool would do.

HDR itself has existed as an option for images since Android 14, allowing for capturing photos with a wider range of light and color. Images captured in HDR tend to be more vibrant and pop on HDR displays.

Ultra HDR is reportedly backward compatible, meaning that an HDR photo can be displayed on non-HDR devices. It achieves this by combining both an SDR and an HDR version of the photo into a single file.

According to Android Authority, Google Photos is slowly rolling out the ability to convert photos to Ultra HDR.

What the tool does

(Image credit: Dolby)

According to reports, this option is available in the Google Photos app, version 7.24.0.747539053. Most people probably have this version of Photos installed on their device. The feature originates from Google's servers, meaning the company must enable it before it appears on your device.

The Ultra HDR feature should show up in the "Adjust" section of your app when you tap the Edit button. Currently, the HDR Effect tab in the Adjust screen has been replaced with one that reads "Ultra HDR."

Interestingly, Android Authority found that converted Ultra HDR images have noticeably smaller file sizes. This is due to HDR images using gain maps, which retain "luminosity information", allowing for brighter, more colorful pictures without needing as much detail as a full-resolution photo, they said.

When will you get it?

I looked for the new feature on a pair of Samsung Galaxy phones that both have the most current version of Google Photos, 7.24.0.747539053. However, neither device had the Ultra HDR button in the adjust screen.

Google rollouts can be slow, and not everyone will have the Ultra HDR feature right away.

We reached out to Google for more details about the feature and when Android owners can expect to get the tool. We will update this article when Google responds.