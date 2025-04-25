MacBook Air M4 is now cheaper than ever with a $100 price cut — here's the model I'd grab

I'm now wishing I waited for the MacBook Air M4 to launch before grabbing its predecessor, as not only is it the best laptop of the year (so far), but it's also cheaper than its ever been.

Right now, Apple's MacBook Air M4 has dropped by $100 on Amazon, meaning it starts at just $899. As a reminder, that's on top of Apple's welcome price cut compared to the Air M3's starting price, so this is absolutely a value laptop at its finest.

But there's another MacBook Air M4 model that I have my eyes on, as it also comes with an over $100 price drop. If you're after the best configuration I'd recommend, this MacBook Air M4 with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SDD with a $107 discount should do the trick.

Lowest price Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch/256GB): was $999 now $899 at Amazon The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra $50 off, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price. Expect 16GB of unified memory and a 256 SSD in the model.

If you have the extra funds, this configuration of the M4 Air is well worth your consideration too.

$100 off Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch/512GB): was $1,199 now $1,092 at Amazon This configuration of the M4 MacBook Air comes with a 512GB SSD, and while it's pricier, it also arrives with a $100 discount. Not only does it deliver more valuable space, but its read/write speeds are significantly faster than the 256GB model, so you're getting far more out of Apple's notebook.

We gave Apple's latest laptop major brownie points in our MacBook Air M4 review, as it delivers impressive performance gains thanks to its M4 chip and a shaper 12MP webcam. Despite being identical to the MacBook Air M3, that's no bad thing seeing as it keeps its thin, lightweight design and amazing (near) 15-hour battery life.

Now at $899, the M4-equipped MacBook Air truly shines as one of the best laptops on the market. However, if you're looking to grab the finest version of the Air without dishing out too much, the 512GB model for $1,092 is the one to pick up.

While the higher SSD capacity means you can save more files, media and apps, it also delivers higher read/write speeds, according to our MacBook Air M4 benchmark tests. It's able to handle storage better with faster video transcoding times, as we spotted in our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 (512GB) review.

It's the reason why I opted for a 512GB MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM when it launched, which set me back around $1,500.

Now that the M4 configuration is reduced to $1,099, this a great option for those looking for a laptop that will last them a good long while.

No matter what model you go for, though, you can expect a serious productivity machine that breezes through multiple tasks along with some photo and video editing — all thanks to the power of M4. Even better, games like Lies of P deliver smooth frame rates and solid graphics.

The $899 deal is only available in Midnight right now, which I personally think is the slickest color option. But the 512GB deal comes in either Sky Blue, Starlight and Silver, too. If you're looking for an excellent laptop at a price that's hard to beat, now's the time to pick up the MacBook Air M4.

