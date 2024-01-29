Don't wait for Presidents' Day — get a 15-inch MacBook Air for $999 right now

I've been using the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for over a month and it's easily one of my favorite Mac laptops of all time. It's blazing fast and compact enough that it doesn't feel like your typical 15-incher. I purchased mine for $1,049 last month, but right now it's even cheaper.

Right now you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this amazing machine. If you want more power out of your MacBook, Best Buy has the 16GB RAM model on sale for $1,399. This 16GB model wasn't on sale when I purchased my MacBook Air, but I heartily recommend it because it'll help future-proof your laptop (and you can never go wrong with more RAM). These are among the best MacBook deals I've seen.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Epic deal! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model.

Price check: $999 @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H Photo

This is the first machine I own with Apple silicon and the first thing I noticed was how fast it boots up. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 blows my old Intel-based 5K iMac out of the water in terms of performance. I never complained about my iMac being slow, but the M2 takes things to another level.

I can have over 20 Firefox and Google Chrome tabs open, stream a 4K YouTube video, and edit a picture with not so much as a hiccup from my MacBook Air. It's no surprise it ranks as one of the best 15-inch laptops on the market right now.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. It even earned a spot on our best MacBooks lists for offering a near-perfect mix of performance, display quality, portability, and battery life. On Geekbench 5, which measures overall CPU performance, the MacBook Air 15-inch notched a single-core score of 1,908 and 8,932 on the multi-core test. Outpacing the bulk of Windows laptops, the MacBook Air M2 effortlessly handles everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video.

Sure, it doesn't match the raw power of the MacBook Pro M2, but we're confident that, for most people, the MacBook Air M2 is more than capable of serving your needs. Its stellar battery life is also not to be overlooked. We got nearly 15 hours of battery life out of our unit on a single charge.

That said, there were some things we didn't like about this MacBook. It suffers from the same shortcomings as the 13-inch MacBook Air — namely a minimal number of ports and support for just one external monitor.

But even with those few drawbacks, the MacBook Air M2 is still a top-tier laptop, and it's a steal at this price. My one regret, I do wish I would've gotten the model with 16GB of RAM. That would have helped future-proof my laptop a little more. While it wasn't on sale when I bought my MacBook Air, it is on sale now and I totally recommend it if you can afford to spend the extra money.