Act fast! The iPad Air just hit an all-time price low at Best Buy

Recent rumors suggest that Apple's entire iPad lineup could see an overhaul this year. Part of the iPad 2024 lineup incudes a new M3-powered iPad Air. However, this alleged tablet likely won't see the light of day till later this spring.

If you can't wait till then, right now you can get the iPad Air (64GB/WiFi) for just $449 at Best Buy. That's $150 off, $30 cheaper than its Black Friday price, and one of the best iPad deals of all time.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/WiFi): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is the cheapest it's ever been right now and a great last-minute deal. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), powerful M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

The iPad Air saw some serious price drops last holiday season. However, the cheapest it got during the Black Friday season was $479, which at the time was a spectacular deal. Fast forward to late January and it's now selling for just $449.

We rank the iPad Air as the best tablet on the market. This excellent device ticks every box — it has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, over 10 hours of battery life and very fast performance thanks to its M1 chip. Sure, it's not as powerful as the iPad Pro, but unless you're a serious photo or video editor who wants to work on the go, the iPad Air can handle everything you throw at it.

In our iPad Air 2022 review, Apple's tablet blazed through everyday tasks like browsing and streaming. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact were no match for this tablet's performance.

The iPad Air 2022 makes a great replacement for a smaller laptop. Typing on the roomy Magic Keyboard ($269 at Amazon) feels responsive, as does using the trackpad. The Magic Keyboard also doubles as stand that keeps the tablet sturdy when you're working or watching content on the go. There's no arguing that the Magic Keyboard is an excellent accessory, but it is expensive.

Yes, Presidents Day Apple sales are right around the corner, but I doubt this tablet will get any cheaper. Snag this deal while you can.