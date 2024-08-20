This awesome RTX 4070 gaming laptop is now $400 off at Best Buy

I review laptops for a living so I’m always looking for deals on the best gaming laptops. I just found a sale for one of our favorite machines worth considering.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199. This gaming laptop is normally $1,599, meaning you’re saving $400. While the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is the latest model, last year’s G16 still provides an overall excellent gaming experience.

Asus Zephyrus G16 (2023): was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a dependable gaming laptop, look no further than the Asus Zephyrus G16. This model packs a 16-inch 1080p 165Hz display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. While there are more powerful gaming laptops, this machine is more than powerful enough for both work and gaming, making it an excellent value at this price.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Though a higher resolution display would’ve been nicer, you’ll still get a pretty sharp image for gaming and work. The fast 165Hz refresh rate also ensures a smooth viewing and gaming experience.

Spec-wise, the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and 16GB of RAM are more than enough to play the best PC games at high settings with equally high frame rates. This is especially true since the resolution tops out at 1080p and doesn’t have to struggle to maintain a consistent frame rate at 2K or 4K. Despite its older CPU, the Zephyrus G16 won’t disappoint in terms of performance.

This laptop is also great for everyday work, and not just because of its specs. The roomy keyboard with its bouncy and responsive keys makes for a pleasant typing experience. And though the Zephyrus G16 can display colors on its lid, the overall subdued design doesn’t immediately identify it as a gaming laptop. If you want to get work done in a cafe (or at the office), you won’t get stared at.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line has been and continues to be one of our favorites, making this laptop deal easy to recommend. I’m not sure how long this deal will last, so I say take advantage now before it’s too late.