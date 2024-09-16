Epic laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — here's the 15 deals I'd buy
Score huge deals for Windows, MacBooks and Chromebooks
Need a new laptop to get you through your workload? Now's a solid time to buy thanks to these laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Some of the best laptops we've reviewed are crashing in price.
Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Amazon. This is an excellent $200 off its usual price. Despite not being the latest MacBook Air model, it still delivers excellent performance and great battery life at a midrange price. Or, if you want a budget-friendly gaming laptop, nab the 15-inch HP Victus for $599 at Walmart ($380 off.) It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 4050 graphics.
Check out all my favorite laptop deals below. For more, check out the deals I'd get from $17 in Amazon's Crocs sale.
Quick Links
- shop laptop deals at Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $215 @ Amazon
- HP 15.6" Laptop: was $599 now $339 @ Walmart
- HP 15.6" Victus Gaming Laptop: was $979 now $599 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- HP Envy 17.3" Laptop: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,284 @ Amazon
Best sales now
HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $215 @ Amazon
The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $549 now $329 @ Best Buy
This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.
HP 15.6" Laptop: was $599 now $339 @ Walmart
If you're looking for a no-frills laptop for basic work and the occasional Netflix stream, you'll love this HP machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $359 @ Best Buy
Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $360? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.
Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.
15.6” HP Victus: was $979 now $599 @ Walmart
Save $380 on this already budget-friendly gaming laptop, and you'll be set to play entry-level games with ease. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-8645HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $759 @ Amazon
The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is now available.
Price check: $849 @ B&H | $849 @ Best Buy
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $400 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.
HP Envy 17.3" Laptop: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
Want a laptop with a large screen and plenty of power? This HP Envy laptop has a 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 touch display, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Despite its large screen size it retains a slim 0.78-inch profile and 5.52 lb weight.
MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,051 @ Amazon
With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.
MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,284 @ Amazon
This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions, and it comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.