Epic laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — here's the 15 deals I'd buy

Need a new laptop to get you through your workload? Now's a solid time to buy thanks to these laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Some of the best laptops we've reviewed are crashing in price.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $799 at Amazon. This is an excellent $200 off its usual price. Despite not being the latest MacBook Air model, it still delivers excellent performance and great battery life at a midrange price. Or, if you want a budget-friendly gaming laptop, nab the 15-inch HP Victus for $599 at Walmart ($380 off.) It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 4050 graphics.

Check out all my favorite laptop deals below.

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $215 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $549 now $329 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $599 now $339 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills laptop for basic work and the occasional Netflix stream, you'll love this HP machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $359 @ Best Buy

Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $360? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

15.6” HP Victus: was $979 now $599 @ Walmart

Save $380 on this already budget-friendly gaming laptop, and you'll be set to play entry-level games with ease. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-8645HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $759 @ Amazon

The HP Pavilion 15 laptop is an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $400 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

HP Envy 17.3" Laptop: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Want a laptop with a large screen and plenty of power? This HP Envy laptop has a 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 touch display, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Despite its large screen size it retains a slim 0.78-inch profile and 5.52 lb weight.

MSI Katana: was $1,299 now $1,051 @ Amazon

With a focus on providing power for AI tools, this MSI laptop has 32GB of RAM for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.