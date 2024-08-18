Let’s go back to Jason England’s place — my perfect desk setup, the ultimate budget sim racing rig and more

Jason England is Tom’s Guide’s Managing Editor of Computing — helping to cover everything from laptops and peripherals, to gaming hardware and VR, and all things inbetween.

So we know he’s a techie, alongside being the site’s resident sim racing nerd and a bit of a coffee snob. How does all of this come together into a place fit for him? Well, I’ll stop talking about myself in the third person now (always a weird feeling doing that as a writer, but it’s got to be done for Google reasons), and take you around my desk setup, my living room and several other essentials that turn this tiny apartment into a home.

Who are you? I am a thirty-something geek from the U.K. who managed to get the job of his dreams — someone who gets to write (and talk) about tech.

I am a thirty-something geek from the U.K. who managed to get the job of his dreams — someone who gets to write (and talk) about tech. What is your vision for your home? I want my place to be a celebration of everything I love — tech, sim racing and good food — with a hint of reminding myself of the moments that got me to this point.

I want my place to be a celebration of everything I love — tech, sim racing and good food — with a hint of reminding myself of the moments that got me to this point. How long did it take you to get it just right? Honestly, I don’t think perfection is possible when it comes to making a home a home. But over a few years and moving between several places, I think I’ve gotten as close as I can to perfect (for me).

Honestly, I don’t think perfection is possible when it comes to making a home a home. But over a few years and moving between several places, I think I’ve gotten as close as I can to perfect (for me). So how would you describe your place in three words? Productive, relaxing and cluttered (but I am a self-confessed gadget hoarder).

Tell us about your desk setup

I wanted it to be versatile, ergonomic and productive. I’ve already written about my own megadesk a little bit (by the way, a lot of the deals I mention over there are still on), but let’s go into a little more detail here.

The workload is super varied: writing, photography, videography, graphic design, team management (including a lot of meetings), strategy planning and more. And when I’m not doing the day job, I also have my own small pursuits such as music creation and digital marketing for a couple of local restaurants.

Of course, I leaned heavily into making sure I can effectively nail all the elements of the main career — starting with the Sihoo Doro S300 chair and Flexispot EG8 Comhar standing desk combination.

On top of this, I made the move recently to a dual-monitor layout with one standing vertical (thanks for the tip, Anthony). The verticality is not just great to type long stories on, but for looking through files, an ever-growing list of unread emails, and even for the likes of song track editing.

The space of the desktop and wireless functionality of the Kiiboom Phantom 81 V2 and the Logitech MX Master 3S means I can start to move elements around based on what I’m doing — be it putting my MIDI keyboard on the deck or getting everything out the way in favor of a controller for some PC gaming.

Oh, and given the amount of stuff I do, I can be at my desk until late in the night, which makes the Quintis Monitor Light Bar one of the most important parts of this desk. I always balked at eye care, but several migraines later and I realize its no laughing matter. From altering the brightness and color temperature to positioning it high so it illuminates my entire desk, this is a must-buy for any night owls.

As for the frames, they’re part of a routine I have to celebrate the big press event moments in my career. It’s corny I know, but definitely a small ritual I enjoy doing. Fun fact: I'm marrying one of the people in the pictures you see in these frames. Can you guess who?

Tell us about your entertainment setup

Separated by an Ikea Kallax 4x4 shelving unit, we turn on over to the living room portion of this room. I want this to be a space where I can literally do it all, with the best possible experience when it comes to binge watching or gaming, while also being somewhere I can just turn everything off and rest.

So I’ve got an Ikea Pärup L-shaped sofa facing the entertainment center — consisting of a HiSense 55-inch Mini-LED TV and Ruark Audio speakers for the best possible sound and picture from my PS5 and Xbox Series S. I also snapped up Govee’s TV backlighting system which makes everything extra swish.

Sim racing is almost therapeutic for me — a discipline that teaches you focus on self-improvement, which just so happens to be a helluva fun video game experience too.

My actual rig is more on the budget side, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a little jealous of the massive setups I see on YouTube, but for what I need right now as an intermediate racer, this c ombination of Logitech G923 and Playseat Challenge X fits the bill .

Thanks to the fact I can fold it flat in a jiffy, storing it away to open up my living room is essential for the limited space I’ve got. And for an unstoppably addictive experience, using my PSVR 2 with it in Gran Turismo 7 is simply mind blowing immersion that I can’t get enough of.

Plus, that backdrop you see in a lot of my review photos? That’s a combination of Nanoleaf hexagon lights, Grid Studio frames and two plant wall mounts. I like the aesthetic contradiction between the tech and natural worlds here for a set piece that brings both sides of the living room together.

What else do you rely on in your life?

There was a time in the past where I viewed food and drink as simply fuel — probably the reason behind why I got so overweight in the past. But increasingly, I’ve learned the importance of enjoying what you eat in helping you cut body fat and grow muscle.

Of course, there is more to it, which Luiz Silva goes into great detail about in his reasons you may not be building muscle in the gym . But the main thing that has helped me in losing weight and getting strong is planning what you’re going to eat throughout the week and sticking to it.

And the one device at the center of this is my trusty air fryer, which has expanded my kitchen creativity exponentially (seriously, my Korean BBQ chicken thighs with egg fried rice is elite). Granted, this is a different brand and model to the Ninja AF101, but it's the same size and power — just a middle aisle spot at Aldi (ask your British mates).

Finally, a special shout-out to my Smeg EC-F01 espresso machine. I know the retro aesthetic doesn’t fit in with the general utilitarian vibe of the kitchen, but as I learnt about there being a whole world of coffee outside the instant stuff I’d usually go for, the routine of brewing myself a good cup has been invaluable to my morning routine.