One of my favorite OLED gaming monitors just hit its lowest ever price — you need to scoop up this deal

As someone who’s been playing the best PC games for almost half of his nearly 40-year existence, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the Alienware AW3423DWF is one of the best gaming monitors I’ve ever had the pleasure to own. And now you can buy it for its lowest ever price.

Right now, the Alienware AW3423DWF is on sale for $699 at Dell . That’s the cheapest I’ve ever seen this marvelous QD-OLED monitor go for, as it normally costs $899. A $200 discount is nothing to sneeze at.

Alienware AW3423DWF: was $899 now $699 @ Dell

The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor is a stunner. You get a vivid ultrawide 34-inch panel with a swift 165Hz refresh rate, super fast 0.1ms response time

Hook one of the best gaming PCs to this Dell panel, and you’re dealing with a dream display. Image uniformity is immaculate on its ultrawide screen (3440 x 1440), and if you connect your rig to it using a DisplayPort cable, you can take advantage of its ultra-responsive 165Hz refresh rate. Play the buttery smooth Doom Eternal on this puppy and you’re going to have the best time thanks to this monitor’s “Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix” fast 0.1ms response time.

In our Alienware AW3423DWF review, we praised this monitor's great picture quality (which includes 127% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space) and sleek design. Support for FreeSync means you’ll enjoy smooth gameplay experiences regardless of whether you own an AMD or Nvidia GPU, as The Red Team’s fps-smoothing display tech works on pretty much any modern graphics card, as it’s entirely software-driven.

Another great feature about the Alienware AW3423DWF? Dell’s customer support service is truly first class — something I know from personal experience. There’s little reason to worry about dreaded OLED burn-in , as Dell provides a 5-year warranty where the firm will gladly replace your panel if the screen defect crops up on your monitor.