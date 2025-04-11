I doubted the RTX 5060 Ti — but now I see why it's a GPU worth getting

Truth be told, I've never been a huge believer in the RTX 5060 Ti.

In fact, anything below an RTX 5070 hasn't even made a blip on my radar. That's not just for this generation of Nvidia GPUs.

From the RTX 20-series back in 2018 to the RTX 40-series graphics cards, I've always thought of the "60" models as more of a low-level entry point for PC gamers.

Now, that's more of a "me" kind of problem, as previous cards have brought good gaming performance and rendering, especially at FHD (1080p) resolution. But with hype always surrounding Nvidia's upper echelon of GPUs, like the RTX 5090 being an absolute beast, it's harder to get excited for, you know, not as good performance.

But here's the thing: the RTX 5060 Ti isn't even announced yet, but it's already looking to be a secret weapon in Nvidia's arsenal for affordable, high-level PC gaming.

That comes as a surprise to me, too, but given the tariff fallout ramping up prices, the miserable availability of RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs at MSRP, and seeing how well Nvidia DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation performs, the RTX 5060 Ti could be a worthy contender for many PC gamers.

With rumors suggesting the RTX 5060 Ti will launch as soon as April 16, and leaks giving us a good idea of what to expect, here's why I think Nvidia's next GPU will shine for more PC gamers.

The price is right

(Image credit: Future)

Pricing of Nvidia's RTX 50-series lineup has been a huge factor in whether these cards are worth the upgrade, and it's no wonder many PC owners are being put off when we see the likes of RTX 5090 GPU prices rising after launch. As yes, paying over $3,000 for a GPU isn't ideal (in this economy?!)

Then the RTX 5060 Ti enters the fray. It isn't officially here, but its rumored price has been tipped, and it's a lot better than I imagined.

According to Board Channels, a site with connections with Nvidia board partners (AICs), the Nvidia 5060 Ti price is set to be from $379. Apparently, this "has been finalized" with AIC manufacturers. But, more importantly, it means Nvidia is cutting the cost of its "60" models.

This puts the RTX 5060 Ti under the RTX 4060 Ti's $399 launch price, which would be an interesting move on Team Green's part.

Initially, according to the cost of other Nvidia GPUs like the RTX 5070 (at $549), I predicted the RTX 5060 Ti would be priced around $449. Already, its price is looking far more appealing to the gamer in me, but there's another factor at play.

Much like the RTX 4060 Ti, the 5060 Ti is expected to arrive in two flavors: one with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM (or video memory) and the other with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. If the latter sounds familiar, it's because the RTX 5070 Ti ($749 at MSRP) comes with the same GDDR7 video memory.

That's the model I'm most excited for now. According to the report, the 16GB RTX 5060 Ti will be priced at $429. That's still less than expectations, and lower than the 16GB RTX 4060 Ti ($499).

I don't know about you, but that's a far more attractive price than many of Nvidia's graphics cards, including the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti, we've been tracking recently.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored release and specs Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5060 Ti (rumored) RTX 5070 Ti RTX 4060 Ti Launch date April 16, 2025 February 20, 2025 May 24, 2023 Video memory 16GB / 8GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 16GB / 8GB GDDR6 CUDA cores 4,608 8,960 4,352 TDP 180W 300W 160W Memory bus 128-bit 256-bit 128-bit

So, what you're getting is the same amount of VRAM — the dedicated memory on a GPU that stores graphics data to allow it access and process this data for rendering images and video — at the RTX 5070 Ti at a more affordable price.

Of course, there are other sacrifices of note, including less CUDA cores (which manages computing tasks in parallel to GPUs), TDP (Thermal Design Power) and memory interface (the amount of data that can be moved simultaneously).

But for AAA gaming and all other kinds at this price? The RTX 5060 Ti could offer huge value to PC gamers, including myself.

These prices aren't final at all, but even if they are just above target, a 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5060 Ti GPU looks to take gaming performance far for a lot less. And, in this GPU more than any, Nvidia's AI-powered features will come in handy.

DLSS 4 makes the most sense here

(Image credit: Future)

From an RTX 5090 pumping out 200 frames per second (fps) in 4K to Hogwarts Legacy to an RTX 5070 Ti nearly tripling the framerates, we've seen the affects of DLLS 4 with Multi Frame Generation — and we're impressed.

However, one of the big talking points we've hammered in is how premium pricing on Nvidia hardware can make the massive fps gains diminish. But seeing how an RTX 5060 Ti will also be bringing DLSS 4 and all of its AI enhancements to the table, including Nvidia Reflex 2, this is the lower-end Nvidia GPU that can thrive off of AI improvements.

Half-Life 2 RTX demo (Image credit: Orbifold Studios)

As an example, DLSS Multi Frame Generation can boost fps by inserting three AI-generated frames for every rendered (or real) frame, effectively tripling framerates compared to native.

On an RTX 5070 Ti, we saw Hogwarts Legacy shoot up from 57 fps to 221 fps, which is an impressive feat. And from what we've tested, there aren't any graphical bugs, framerate dips or loss of image quality. Everything runs smoothly.

Now, picture that with an RTX 5060 Ti. Sure, it's likely to deliver lower performance than its higher-powered sibling, but even if it reaches above 120 fps, that's a big win in my eyes. After all, the higher the framerate — especially above 120 fps — the less likely its noticeable.

Everyone enjoys higher framerates, but unless its specifically needed like in competitive multiplayer games or on the best monitors boasting 240Hz refresh rates, I can suffice with RTX 5060 Ti framerates that will likely be well above 120 fps with DLSS 4 turned on.

I mean, I do it all the time on a PS5 with a 120 fps maximum, and I'm happily gaming with gorgeous, smooth visuals on there.

I'll have to see how an RTX 5060 Ti performs in real-world testing, but considering that price-to-performance ratio, it's already looking up.

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

In a time when tariffs are raising prices on our favourite products, next-gen gaming costs a premium and the GPUs that provide it are hard to come by at official pricing, finding a gaming upgrade, or a way to get into it all, ain't easy — but the RTX 5060 Ti may just be it.

I once stated that RTX 5070 gaming laptops will be my new gold standard, but that may shift once Nvidia finally announces its RTX 5060 Ti lineup. It may not be a long wait either.

But if price rumors are accurate, third-party manufacturers don't crank up the price way over the lin and stock is available, it's worth keeping an eye on the RTX 5060 Ti — eespecially that 16GB model. I know I will be.