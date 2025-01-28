Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti may come in two variants — one with 16GB VRAM

As many are holding tight to find out where to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, more of Nvidia's GPUs are expected to be arriving soon. And it may be worth the wait, as a new leak details the RTX 5060 Ti will come in two interesting variants.

Spotted by leaker @Olrak29_ on X (via Notebookcheck), a listing from the website EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) dropped names for expected upcoming graphics cards. This included custom RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, but it appears the latter will come in two models: "8G" and "16G."

This suggests the RTX 5060 Ti will come with either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM, meaning Nvidia's mid-range GPU will see even further performance gains. If the leak is to be believed, Nvidia could offer both a cheaper version of the RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of video memory and a more powerful 5060 Ti GPU with 16GB.

A previous RTX 5060 leak pointed to the 5060 Ti counterpart having 16GB of video memory, too, offering next-gen GDDR7 VRAM. With this in mind, an RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM is now looking more likely. Plus, seeing how the RTX 5070 Ti is also slated to come with 16GB GDDR7 video memory, Nvidia's lower-end GPU has a lot going for it.

This is similar to RTX 4060 Ti GPUs with either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM, so Nvidia appears to be following suit with its latest graphics cards right out of the gate. Interestingly, a closer look at the listing also shows RTX 5070 Ti GPUs with either 12GB or 16GB of VRAM, showcasing even more varied models tipped to arrive.

As for the RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 GPUs, these are expected to be equipped with 8GB and 12GB of video memory, respectively. We're hoping the RTX 5060 comes with GDDR7, as a recent leak alluded to, but the amount of VRAM makes sense seeing as Nvidia announced the RTX 5070 will come with 12GB of GDDR7 video memory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series desktop GPUs GPU name Starting price Graphics memory RTX 5090 $1,999 32GB GDDR7 RTX 5080 $999 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 Ti $749 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 $549 12GB GDDR7

RTX 5060 Ti is looking up

There is still a lot to learn about Nvidia's lower-end GPUs, including the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti. While we've seen an RTX 5060 gaming laptop benchmark leak that looks fake, we have still yet to know the official price and performance of the graphics cards.

Still, seeing as an RTX 5070 will set you back around $549 (unless manufacturers bump up the price), the RTX 5060 Ti should be more affordable. And if it boasts 16GB of VRAM, it could be the go-to graphics card for many that can't get their hands on Nvidia's more premium GPUs.

It isn't certain when Nvidia's RTX 5060 and possible RTX 5060 Ti variants will hit shelves, but rumors state we could get them as early as late February or March. otherwise they may land sometime in May or June — if we're going by RTX 4060 launch dates.

For a taste of the power an RTX 50-series GPU offers, we've tested the RTX 5090 desktop GPU and were impressed by its huge performance gains. Although, we also found three reasons to buy and 2 reason to skip the RTX 5090, too.