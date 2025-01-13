Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU third-party prices rumored to be up 35% over asking price, and I'm hoping it isn't true

With Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs now officially announced, many are preparing to swipe the RTX 5080 once it arrives on shelves this January. However, despite Nvidia's promising $999 asking price for the desktop GPU, other third-party units may have something else in mind.

As spotted by VideoCardz (via Techradar), Finnish retailer Proshop has listed several Gigabyte RTX 5080 GPU models with their pricing, and nearly all of them appear to be much pricier than Nvidia's MSRP. Unfortunately, some desktop GPUs are up to 35% pricier.

The only desktop GPU that matches Nvidia's pricing is the Gigabyte WindForce variant, which costs €1,229 in Finland (which matches the MSRP of Nvidia's Founders Edition). As for the other six models listed by the site, you can expect around a 15% to 35% increase, going up to a whopping €1,669.

Here's a look at the rumored Gigabyte RTX 5080 pricing:

Gigabyte RTX 5080 WindForce 3 OC: €1,229

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Gaming OC: €1,419

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aero OC: €1,419

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Master: €1,529

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Master ICE: €1,559

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme WaterForce WB: €1,639

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Aorus Xtreme WaterForce: €1,669

Clearly, this isn't ideal for PC gamers looking to get their hands on the high-end RTX 5080. Many will scramble to pick up the more affordable models, and we could see another "scalpers" debacle. For reference, here's the asking price for Nvidia's 50-series desktop GPUs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU name Starting price Graphics memory RTX 5090 $1,999 32GB GDDR7 RTX 5080 $999 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 Ti $749 16GB GDDR7 RTX 5070 $549 12GB GDDR7

Will third-party vendors drive up RTX 50-series prices?

Excitement for Nvidia's RTX 5080 GPUs is real, as its pricing compared to its RTX 5090 counterpart ($1,999) means it's likely to be a popular option for many PC gamers after high-end gaming without spending a small fortune. In fact, our own Tony Polanco is now considering building a gaming PC with an RTX 5080.

However, if prices for these desktop GPUs are far higher than Nvidia's MSRP guidelines, I imagine many will be put off grabbing the latest set of graphics cards. What's worse, many will be charged far more than they should, as many of these high-end GPU models don't offer any more special features than a regular RTX 5080, as the report notes.

Nvidia surprised us when it announced the pricing for its RTX 50-series GPUs during CES 2025, showcasing that each model wasn't going to be as expensive as once feared. Now, it looks like some third-party models will be pricier after all.

While these listings have yet to be officially announced, it isn't unheard of for third-party manufacturers to charge more for Nvidia's GPUs. MSI and Asus RTX 50-series graphics cards have yet to be seen, so here's hoping their GPUs aren't much pricier than Nvidia's asking price.

Hopefully, this won't be the case when more RTX 50-series desktop GPUs come to light as they start to hit shelves. Speaking of pricing, we've also got a peek at RTX 50-series laptop GPU pricing thanks to Best Buy listings, and many are looking fairly pricey, too.

While we wait for Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards to arrive on shelves, we'll check out what it's like to play on an RTX 5090.