The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 just came out and there’s already a huge $150 discount

The brand new 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is here, and I called it the real gaming MacBook Pro in my hands-on review . Packing all that RTX 40-series power into a sleek 14-inch unibody aluminum construction and giving it an OLED display means this is great for both work and play. Pair that with the fact it just came out a few weeks ago, and you’ll see why I’m so shocked that it’s already being discounted!

Right now, the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 is on sale for $1,449 at Best Buy . That’s a saving of $150, and given it’s on the latest and greatest, we’re certain this deal isn’t going to be around for long!

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-zephyrus-g14-2024-14-oled-3k-120hz-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-8945hs-16gb-lpddr5x-geforce-rtx-4060-1tb-ssd-platinum-white%2F6570270.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Best Buy

This is probably the closest to a gaming MacBook Pro that you can buy — packing a gorgeous 3K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD into a sleek aluminum chassis with a fantastic keyboard and touchpad.

While we haven’t fully tested the new G14 for a scored review, after a ton of hands-on time, I’m confident this is one of my favorite laptops of the year (so far). That’s saying a lot given last year’s model tops our list of best gaming laptops.

This comes down to two key things. First, the dramatic redesign takes the G14 down a gorgeously utilitarian path, thanks to that CNC-milled aluminum shell and that minimal slash of lighting across the lid. It’s a key change that both reduces the weight of the laptop and gives it a premium feeling to the touch.

Second is when you open it up, your eyes are graced with a drop-dead gorgeous 14-inch 3K OLED display — the first Asus gaming laptop sporting this screen tech. Even better is that the company hasn’t forgotten what is important for the players, as it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth gameplay.

Combine all of this with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics (unlocking the miracle DLSS 3.5 tech), 16GB LPDDR5X RAM for strong multitasking prowess, and 1TB of storage for a ton of games, it’s easy to see why you’ll fall in love with this laptop.

So if you’re like me, and you prefer your laptop display size on the more portable side, but you don’t want to sacrifice raw horsepower, this is the system for you.