Start 2025 off right with $300 off this RTX 4070 gaming laptop

2025 is upon us, and even though we're in the early days of the new year, some superb gaming laptop deals are already available if you know where to look.

For example, the RTX 4070-powered Lenovo LOQ 15 is $899 at Walmart right now, which is $300 off the usual $1,200 asking price. That's a nice chunk of change to save on this 15-inch gaming laptop, which has enough power to play the best PC games at a respectable clip.

Lenovo LOQ 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,199 now $899 @ Walmart

This is a great deal on a new Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop sporting a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. That lovely screen is powered by a beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for storage.

You can read my thoughts in our Lenovo LOQ 15 review, in which we celebrate this budget-friendly gaming laptop for its great 1080p gaming performance and comfy keyboard. Whether gaming or getting work done on the go, this is a reliable laptop.

Of course, you need to be prepared to make the trade-offs that come with a budget gaming laptop like the LOQ 15. While the performance feels better than you'd expect for the price, the inexpensive plastic chassis and middling display feel exactly as cheap as this laptop. They'll serve you well, but you'll hardly feel like you're carrying a premium piece of kit. Of course, the low-res webcam will hardly help you look your best.

But this is a cheap gaming laptop, so it's built to be kept on a desk, plugged in and ready to play your favorite games. And when you're using it like that, it's great for 1080p gaming — especially if you use Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technologies to boost performance.

For all these reasons and more, the Lenovo LOQ 15 has held a spot on our list of the best gaming laptops for some time. While it was replaced last year, it remains one of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy—especially at this price!