I review gaming laptops for a living and this Dell with RTX 4060 for $300 off is too frickin' good to miss

Thanksgiving is tomorrow here in the States, and that means the Black Friday deals are in full effect!

I review laptops for a living here at Tom's Guide, so I know how much they tend to cost and I can tell you that the best deals of the year are happening right now. That makes right now the best time to buy, especially if you have your eye on expensive hardware.

Here's a great example: The Dell G15 gaming laptop is $799 @ Dell, which is $300 off the usual $1,099 asking price. That's a sweet deal that knocks this 1080p gaming laptop to well below $1,000, which is perilously cheap for gaming laptops.

Dell G15 (RTX 4060): was $1,099 now $799 at Dell Save $300: This Dell G15 gaming laptop is great for getting started with PC gaming (especially at this price!) because it offers a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Plus you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, as well as an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for wired gaming and an HDMI 2.1 port for gaming on an external display.

Whilethis isn't the fastest or fanciest gaming laptop on the market, it's a great machine for the budding PC gamer in your life who wants to start playing the best PC games smoothly at 1080p.

This Dell G15 is more than capable of running most games well on its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, and the 165Hz refresh rate ensures that you'll be able to enjoy 120+ frames per second in fast-moving games without graphical issues.

The G15's AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU should give you speedy performance, but it's the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU onboard that makes this gaming laptop worth buying, as it gives you the graphics muscle to run demanding games and apps.

Admittedly, the 512GB SSD doesn't give you a lot of storage space for stashing a truckload of games. But you can always invest in one of the best external hard drives down the road if and when you need more storage space. Personally, I find I have a bad habit of installing a dozen games every time I unbox a new gaming laptop, only to end up playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty for hours.

Just remember to keep it plugged in when gaming, and have your charger handy. Like most gaming laptops this beast is a battery hog, and as you'll read in our Dell G15 review it only lasts about an hour when gaming and 2-3 when just browsing the web in Windows 11.

But when you plug it in you can really enjoy yourself thanks to its suite of ports, including an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for wired Internet speeds and an HDMI 2.1 port for gaming on a TV or monitor.

Gaming laptops are great for PC gamers who travel a lot or are away at school, and this is a smart opportunity to snag a good one at a great discount. But there's no telling how long this deal will last, so make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals for the most up-to-date recommendations!