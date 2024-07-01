Hurry — This Acer RTX 4080 gaming laptop is $700 off for a limited time ahead of Prime Day

Summer has arrived, and you know what that means: temperatures will rise and prices will fall as retailers kick off a series of mid-year sales.

We're already starting to see some great 4th of July laptop sales ahead of the big day, and retailer B&H has one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this week.

That's because for a limited time you can get a new Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming for $1,799 at B&H Photo. That's a significant $700 discount off the usual $2,499 asking price, which makes this beefy gaming machine an even more enticing purchase.

Acer Predator Helios 16: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ B&H

The Acer Predator Helios 16 is a 16-inch gaming laptop with enough power to run any game well. It's currently $700 off at B&H for a limited time, and comes equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus, the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display has a 240Hz refresh rate for fast-moving gameplay.

We've reviewed many of Acer's Predator gaming laptops, and they typically earn high marks for their good performance and solid design. While many are often dogged by poor battery life and designs that got overly hot when gaming, these are common weaknesses with gaming laptops.

Since we haven't had a chance to test one yet I can't say for sure how well this model of Acer Predator Helios 16 performs, but it should be more than powerful enough to run all your favorite games at good to great framerates on its 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 240Hz display.

That's because inside of this Abyssal Black gaming laptop you get a high-end 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing all your games and files.

You get all the ports you need in a great gaming laptop, too, including both USB-C and USB-A ports (so you can use old and new accessories), an HDMI port for outputting to an external display and an RJ-45 Ethernet jack so you can plug into a wired Internet connection for top-tier online gaming. There's also a headphone jack and a microSD card slot thrown in for good measure.

All together this is one potent 16-inch gaming machine, and right now is a great time to get one at a steep discount. We're still two weeks out from the big Amazon Prime Day on July 14, but if this deal holds out 'til then it's easily one of the best Prime Day deals on a gaming laptop I've seen yet.