Best 4th of July laptop sales — save on Apple, HP, Lenovo and more from $229

The Fourth of July is sneaking up on us. But before you think barbecues and fireworks, there's a handful of 4th of July sales worth checking out. 4th of July laptop sales are especially hot right now.

Whether it's $475 off the HP Spectre 2-in-1 at Walmart or $250 off of the latest MacBook Pro at Amazon, there's a 4th of July laptop sale to suit all budgets. And, with a new school year just over the horizon, it's a great time to invest in a machine for the upcoming school season. Here are the best 4th of July laptop deals I've found so far.

Best 4th July laptop sales

HP Chromebook: was $299 now $229 @ Target

This lightweight laptop's specs may seem modest, but it's running Google's ChromeOS which means it doesn't require as much in the way of power. This model is ideal for anyone using Google Docs, Sheets, Drive, or Photos.

Acer Spin 3: was $499 now $399 @ Target

A versatile laptop that can turn into a tablet, this laptop isn't a powerhouse but it's ideal for quick note-taking in lessons, or for watching media at the end of a long day. 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage are included, along with a nice 14-inch display.

Lenovo Ideapad 1: was $799 now $479 @ Best Buy

Ideal for multitaskers with a big 15.6-inch display and 16GB of RAM, this Windows 11 machine also comes with 512GB of SSD storage which makes it an ideal all-rounder at a significant discount.

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $879 now $549 @ Best Buy

A touch-screen laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is rare at this price, offering multiple ways to interact with Windows 11. Copilot is included, too, so you can chat with Microsoft's AI with ease.

MSI Thin: was $899 now $699 @ Target

Offering a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, this laptop from MSI will let you play impressive games at its full-HD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports additional displays, too, so you can plug it in for something approaching a gaming desktop.

MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

My current laptop, the MacBook Air is impressively thin and light but with the power of the M3 chip. It also provides excellent battery life, and has a fan-less design that always runs silently.

Acer Predator Helios Neo w/ RTX 4060: was $1,579 now $1,421 @ Best Buy

This Acer laptop also packs a 13th generation Core i7 processor and a huge 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It also offers plenty of ports for hooking up peripherals for work or play. But the rockstar feature is its RTX 4060 GPU, which makes it a solid pick for gamers.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

The current MacBook Pro, this 14-inch version has the M3 Pro chip for desktop-class performance while still managing to sip at battery life throughout the day. It's also got one of the best displays on a laptop.