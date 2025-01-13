Can't wait for Nvidia's RTX 5080? Save $800 off this RTX 4080 gaming laptop for a limited time

If you think January is a terrible time to get a great deal on a gaming laptop given that we've just missed all the big holiday sales, good news: you're wrong!

I know because I've been covering laptops for a decade, so I've watched the holiday sales season extend longer and longer every year. We're now at the point where some great deals last well into January, especially if retailers have lots of inventory to sell through ahead of the new year.

For example, this beefy Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $1,999 at B&H Photo Video right now, which knocks roughly $800 bucks off the current $2,799 asking price.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,799 now $1,999 at BHPhoto This model of Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is on sale with a $800 discount, a great deal on this elegant gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.

I've seen this laptop on sale a few times over the last few months, but never for a better price than this current $800 discount.

That might be because it sells unbeatably well at this discount, which makes sense given $2,000 is a bit of a steal for a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 laptop CPU, the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, plus a 1TB SSD to store all your files and favorite games.

With that kind of hardware, this gaming laptop is capable of running even the best Steam games at good to stellar framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) HDR-capable IPS display. Plus, you can enjoy silky-smooth framerates thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate. And thanks to the physical RJ-45 Ethernet jack, (in addition to a smorgasbord of USB-A, USB-C and HDMI ports) it gives you the option of plugging into a wired Internet connection for maximum speed.

That means you'll need to keep this portable gaming monster leashed to a desk, but given the poor battery life, that's probably for the best. As you'll read in our full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, this beast can last for a few hours on battery when you're writing or browsing the web, but when gaming you'll be lucky to eke out an hour on battery.

Of course, that's pretty common for even the best gaming laptops, so there's no real glaring weakness to worry about when you invest in this beefy gaming machine.

If this deal isn't for you, no worries — RTX 40-series laptops are getting huge discounts now that the RTX 50-series cards were unveiled at CES 2025, so there's lots of gaming laptop deals in the cards!