Hurry! Best Buy knocks $300 off this RTX 4070 gaming laptop

One of the best gaming laptops on the market is on deep discount right now as part of a massive Best Buy back-to-school sale, and it's equally great at taking notes in class or playing games with pals after homework is done.

That's right, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $1,699 at Best Buy . It's a good deal that knocks $300 off the price of this OLED gaming laptop, which typically costs $1,999.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy .

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a killer gaming laptop, especially now that it's $300 off for a limited time. This version comes packing an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Plus, everything you do will look great on the 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display!

Here at Tom's Guide, we've long loved the G14 because it's elegant, easy to carry and has decent battery life for getting work done, yet packs enough horsepower to play the best PC games at great framerates.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, you can read about why we love this machine, most notably its beautiful 3K OLED display, great performance and a comfy keyboard. It's a laptop workhorse that does it all with aplomb, serving equally well as a terminal for taking notes, writing papers, writing code or working on video projects.

And when the work is done, you can comfortably fire up Steam or the Epic Games launcher and spend a few hours goofing off in your favorite games. While this laptop can't run everything at blazing-fast speed with the graphics settings cranked to the max, it's plenty powerful enough for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at a good clip — especially if you take advantage of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling to get the best performance when you're gaming on the go.

However, make sure you bring the power cable with you when you do because this laptop chews through the battery when gaming. Our lab testing reveals it lasts about an hour while gaming unplugged or just over six hours when doing less demanding work. That's good enough for getting by on a light workday or an afternoon writing papers in cafes, but it's a hassle when you want to carry this laptop for a full day of work and play.

But toting the charger around is a small price to pay for this much power and performance in such an elegant, affordable package. But act fast if you want to take advantage of this limited-time offer, and check out our full list of the best back-to-school laptop deals for more opportunities to save!