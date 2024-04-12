How did this RTX 4080 gaming laptop get so cheap!? Get $1,000 off Alienware m16 right now

By Jason England
published

Has Alienware lost its collective mind with this deal?

Alienware m16
(Image credit: Future)

Gaming laptop deals can be a bit of a gray area — sounding really good on paper with a strong GPU, but making big compromises in the CPU, RAM and storage to drive that cost down. What you want is a good balance of power, which is what Alienware delivers here, while giving us a mindblowing discount at the same time. It’s your classic win-win scenario.

Right now you can snag the Alienware m16 with RTX 4080 for just $1,799. That is a huge $1,000 discount and one of the lowest prices I’ve seen on a gaming system sporting this high-end GPU.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4080): was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Dell

Alienware m16 (RTX 4080): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-m16-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-m16-r1-amd-laptop/useahctom16r1amd09" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Dell
This is quite the fully-loaded beast of a gaming laptop from Alienware — sporting that gorgeous 16-inch QHD panel up top with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate, which shows those games being ran with the power pairing of RTX 4080 and AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX at their absolute best.

View Deal

As we mention in our Alienware m16 review, the screen real estate paired with a brilliant-feeling keyboard makes it a solid gaming system. It does run warm with some loud fans (you should invest in one of the best gaming headsets), and the build is a little chunky that does make carrying the laptop around a bit of a task.

But these issues quickly fade into the background when you take a look under the hood — an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU paired with RTX 4080 GPU, a massive 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Specs like these ensure that not only is it a great gaming machine, this will be able to handily crush any intense work you want to get done here too, from RAW Photoshop edits to dense 4K video exports.

Top it all off with all the I/O you’ll ever want, Alienware’s great software suite for being able to easily overclock your system, and that fantastic QHD panel with 240Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got a banger of a system for a shockingly low price.

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.