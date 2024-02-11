Best gaming laptop deals — 11 epic discounts at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

If you're looking to play games on the go, there's no real substitute for a great gaming laptop — and we've found some from Acer, HP, and more on sale this week.

Whether it's a gaming-focused Lenovo Ideapad for a budget-friendly $499 , $450 off this ASUS TUF gaming laptop , or 33% off the HP Victus 15 (that's a $300 discount) there's arguably never been a better time to pick up a machine that can both work hard and play hard.

The gaming laptops on this list will have you slaying Diablo 4's demons or exploring Cyberpunk 2077's Night City in style, all while being portable enough to take with you wherever you choose to go. Here are the finest deals I've found this week.

Best Gaming Laptop deals right now

ASUS TUF Gaming A17: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Walmart

A big saving on a big laptop, this ASUS machine comes with a huge 17.3-inch display, with a cut-out hinge design that's instantly recognizable. It's also packing an RTX 4070 under the hood, making it a powerful machine.

Lenovo Legion 5: was $999 now $869 @ Walmart

This 15.6-inch laptop's screen is big, but beautiful, too, with a resolution of 2160 x 1350. It's also got 16GB of RAM and half a terabyte of storage, with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 powering its gaming ambitions.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3: was $569 now $499 @ Walmart

Lenovo's Ideapad range is aimed at students, but this gaming version has plenty to offer gamers, too. The RTX 2050 isn't the latest GPU by any means, but it's still pretty handy for games like VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2, and more.

HP Victus 15: was $929 now $624 @ Amazon

The HP Victus lineup is popular for its varied spec options, and this one is a great mid-range machine. 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 2050 make this a solid pickup for the gamer on a budget, particularly one happy with a 1080p resolution.

Acer Nitro 17: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

Another machine packing a mammoth 17.3-inch display, this Acer Nitro 17 comes with an RTX 4050 and a cutout hinge that makes the monitor appear like it's floating above the colorful keyboard. That GPU is more than enough to drive the 1080p resolution on offer, too.

MSI Stealth 14: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

Not only powerful, but very good looking too, this MSI Stealth laptop packs 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 in a slimline design that comes in a lovely 'Star Blue' colorway. The 1200p display doesn't hurt, either!

MSI Stealth 16: was $1,849 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Bigger and with a little more power, this larger version of the MSI Stealth has a 16-inch display as well as double the RAM and an RTX 4070.

Dell G15: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

This Dell laptop drops into a much more affordable budget range with a $300 saving, despite offering a terabyte of storage, and an RTX 3050. Its angular design could be divisive but hey, it'll get people talking.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Possibly the best-looking machine on this list, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus' two-tone color scheme is unmistakable, as is the potential of having a compact, 14-inch gaming laptop with a 4060 in your backpack ready to go at any time.

Alienware m16: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

It wouldn't be a gaming laptop list without an Alienware machine, and this one is an excellent option thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU, metallic color option, and the small matter of the massive $600 discount at Best Buy right now.