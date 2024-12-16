Act fast! Snag this RTX 4060-powered gaming laptop for $500 off

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming laptop but missed out on all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, fear not — there are still deals to be had if you know where to look. That's why this $500 off deal on a powerful machine with the latest Intel processor and a solid GPU caught our eye.

Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $1,099 at B&H Photo. This highly rated gaming machine offers a solid mix of performance and value for your money in one stylish package, so whether you're looking to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the go this holiday season or have a gamer on your holiday wishlist in need of an upgraded set-up, this is definitely one gaming laptop deal to consider.

Lenovo Legion 5i w/ RTX 4060 GPU: was $1,599 now $1,099 at BHPhoto This solid 16-inch gaming laptop packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 14th Gen Intel Core i9 24-Core CPU into its eye-arousing chassis. Though it doesn't boast an OLED display, its IPS panel has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600. Thanks to that speedy 240Hz refresh rate, playing the latest graphically demanding games on PC like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle should be a blast on this baby.

Lenovo makes some of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market, and while I don't have the Legion 5i, I can speak to the brand's lasting appeal. The Lenovo IdeaPad Y700 I bought almost a decade ago still runs just as well today as when I took it out of the box, and it still handles indie titles and less graphically demanding games like a champ.

If you want something to play the best PC games, though, the Legion 5i is a great option that won't break the bank. While not as powerful as its souped-up cousin, the Legion Pro 5i, it has the specs of a much more expensive machine and can handle the best Steam games without breaking a sweat.

The Legion 5i packs an impressive Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU backed by a top-of-the-line 14th Gen Intel Core i9 24-Core CPU with cores that can be overclocked up to 5.8GHz. Throw in 32GB of expandable DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 240Hz refresh rate with G-Sync support, and you've got yourself a commendable computing kit wrapped up in a stylish chassis all for $1,099.

One downside is that its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) screen is only an IPS display, so black levels obviously aren’t going to come close to what you'll get with an OLED panel. But at least it can handle HDR content thanks to Dolby Vision support and comes with an anti-glare finish to reduce reflections no matter where you're playing from. As far as ports go, the Legion 5i ticks pretty much every box we look for in a gaming laptop. You've got your standard 3.5mm headphone jack along with two USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, an ethernet socket, a 3-in-1 Micro SD card reader, and a lone HDMI 2.1 slot.

If you've been searching for a gaming laptop with a strong GPU/CPU combo, svelte design, and heavy discount, this Lenovo Legion 5i deal is an easy recommendation.